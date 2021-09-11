Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: All the Weed Dealers Back in the Day Must Have Set Standards Too High

September 11, 2021 8:54AM

Reader: All the Weed Dealers Back in the Day Must Have Set Standards Too High
Unsplash/Add Weed
UNSPLASH/ADD WEED
Unsplash/Add Weed
This week, our Stoner handled a question from a consumer concerned that budtenders weren't as tidy as they might be. Asked Colorado Karen: "Aren’t they getting trained in sanitary aspects?"

Herbert Fuego had plenty to say about that, and so did readers in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of that budtender question. Says Aaron:
Match that same energy when you guys come in maskless, coughing and sneezing into your hands before paying, giving us sweat-soaked and coke-covered bills, and demanding to touch/smell every product and reacting poorly when we tell you no. And also: Nobody is fucking touching your flower bare-handed.
Counters Ritchie:
Nothing is more annoying than dealing with a smelly @$$ hippie. We get it, you smoke, but what does that have to do with not wearing deodorant? Same goes for bartenders.
Adds Teri: 
Dispensaries are disgusting! And true, budtenders have no education to speak of and the only qualification is that they smoke a lot of weed. Don't trust the budtender. Don't trust these disgusting dispensaries.
Responds Brittney:
And assholes like this are the reasons budtenders get treated like shit.

Adds Irvin:
Y’all used to go to trailer parks to buy your weed, and it was always the last one on the road that had the taped-up windows. And you're complaining about an actual store?

Suggests Jesus:
All the weed dealers back in the day must’ve set the standard way too high, by wearing Cool Water cologne, I guess. Smoke your joint and relax already.

Concludes Michael:
If this type of thing bothers you, then you should meet the folks who grow it.
For the record, here's the Stoner's answer to that question:

"Dispensaries that want to achieve lower insurance fees or get lighter discipline from the state after minor violations are enrolled in the state Marijuana Enforcement Division’s Responsible Vendor Program. This program requires budtender training that includes sanitation practices, but the Responsible Vendor Program is only voluntary. Non-enrolled dispensaries can teach their employees sanitary practices, too, but I see why you’re doubting that.

"I’ve never seen bare hands touch flower at dispensaries, but I have seen the same gloves touch flower and money, and I often catch flower chopsticks in questionable containers between use. It’s not excusable, but we need to remember that most budtenders make barely more than minimum wage and aren’t chosen with aptitude tests."

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Do you think budtenders need more training? Higher pay? What dispensaries do you recommend for their service? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation