Ask a Stoner: Can I Get My Pot Tested For Contaminants?

Dear Stoner: Some of this dispensary weed doesn’t feel so good after I smoke it. Where can I send a sample to have it tested and find out what's in it? Some of these pre-rolls are giving legal weed a bad name.

P.O.

Dear P.O.: Cannabis testing labs must receive state certification for their results to hold any weight (and for them to make any money), and part of that state certification bans the labs from testing homegrown and personal cannabis products for contaminants. Can you imagine how much time that would take?

Sorry, Charlie. State labs won't test your dispensary purchase for mold or pesticides. Jacqueline Collins

Not that the pot industry has deserved your trust lately, considering the number of recalls and the failure rates for mold that we’ve covered in recent stories. The pot you’re buying is supposed to undergo microbial testing after harvest, but questions about state testing procedures, cannabis packaging and shelf life have made us wonder how effective post-harvest testing really is for flower and trim.

But even if you can’t test your own cannabis, you can know enough to stay away from pre-rolls: They can hide a lot of bad stuff in that sausage.

