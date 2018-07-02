Cannabis Calendar: Pot-Friendly Halloween Parties Are Coming

Halloween isn't for several weeks, but Denver's cannabis scene is already preparing. Head to Boulder for a barnyard Halloween party later this month, hit up a costume contest at a north Denver dispensary, and keep your eyes open for more spooky, skunky announcements to come. Find out more about 420-inspired Halloween events, as well as pot-friendly yoga, comedy and magic shows below in our Cannabis Calendar.
Flower Power Yoga
Tuesday, October 4, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Urban Sanctuary
2745 Welton Street
Five Points wellness studio Urban Sanctuary is hosting a cannabis-friendly yoga class for movement, healing and flow. Although cannabis use is allowed (you must bring your own), it's not required. Attendance (21+) is free; learn more and RSVP with Meetup.
Toker Poker
Wednesdays and Saturdays, 6 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
It's poker night every Wednesday and Saturday at JAD's Mile High Smoke, Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar. Get comfortable at the cards table and see how good your stoned bluffing really is. Entry is free and starts at 6 p.m., with the first hand dealt at 7 p.m. There will be a $150 cash prize for the winner, as well as product giveaways and discounts. There is no fee to enter JAD's (21+), but visitors may only consume cannabis products purchased inside the venue. Find out more on JAD's event page.
Cannabis-Friendly NFL Gameday
Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Want to puff and watch your team on Sunday (or Thursday or Monday), but can't do it at home? JAD's Mile High Smoke, Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar, has NFL Sunday Ticket on all six flat-screen TVs, with cannabis goodies and snacks for sale at the bar. Learn more on JAD's website.
Cloudy Eyed Comedy
Friday, October 7, 6:30 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Burn and bellow a little during a pot-friendly standup session at cannabis bar JAD's Mile High Smoke. For $15 and a two-item minimum (JAD's sells flower, joints, hash pens, edibles and concentrate), you can take in sets from comedians Patrick Richardson, Tanya Sabrina, Corey Cooley, Cameron Mackenzie and Caroline Williams. Learn more and buy tickets (21+) on Eventbrite.
Potty Mouths: A THC Comedy Experience
Saturday, October 8, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar, JAD's Mile High Smoke, hosts comics C.J. and Emil in this pot-infused laugh fest. Tickets to the show (21+) are $15; guests must buy their cannabis on site.
Women Cultivating Success
Thursday, October 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
This roundtable and networking event is for women in the cannabis industry. Wyldfire Concentrates and Care Division co-founders Madison and Montana Marzario will talk about their CBD brand and experiences as cannabis business owners, with a networking session and pot use allowed (guests may only consume products sold at JAD's). Tickets (21+) are $30 each on Eventbrite.
Baked and Frosted: Cupcake Decorating Class
Saturday, October 15, 1 to 3 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Jade & Jane, one of Colorado's most popular cannabis-infused (and vegan) bakeries, is teaming up with cannabis bar JAD's Mile High Smoke for a cupcake class. Instructors from Jade & Jane's will help you decorate twenty infused mini cupcakes during the class, with cannabis use allowed but not required. Tickets (21+) are $25 on JAD's website.
Infused Networking Sesh
Saturday, October 22, 4 to 7 p.m.
Second Wind Market Cafe
3296 South Washington Street, Englewood
Make new friends, work connections and cannabis discoveries during this Englewood networking session. Cannabis smoking and consumption is welcome (but not required) at the meetup. Entry (21+) is just $5, but you have to register first.
Trick or No Treat
Saturday, October 22, 2 to 5 p.m.
Reefer Madness Dispensary
4401 East 46th Avenue
Stock up on cannabis goodies for Halloween and enjoy an early celebration during Reefer Madness' Halloween party. The North Denver dispensary has a costume contest and fingerboard competition planned, with prizes and holiday promotions as well. Find out more by calling the dispensary at 303-322-3404.
Halloween at the Barn
Thursday, October 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Barn
Boulder County address shared upon registration
Mason Jar Event Group is throwing a Halloween party, and the cannabis event organizer is inviting some very talented friends in music, comedy, food and cannabis for the fun. Brands such as Canyon Cultivation, Cheeba Chews, Dadirri Extracts, Escape Artist, Keef Brands, Ritual and Terrapin Care Station are providing select flower, concentrates and edibles at the spooky barnyard party, while chefs from Butcher & the Blonde are serving up food, and comedian Georgia Comstock and the Tejon Street Corner Thieves will both perform. Register for a ticket (21+) here; use the code "Costume" to unlock the invitation.
Smokus Pokus
Saturday, November 5
Enigma Bazaar
4923 West 38th Avenue
There's cannabis. There's magic. There are top hats — well, maybe. But this pot-friendly magic show "is packed with tricks so trippy that you’ll be asking 'what the f—?!'" say organizers, who promise highs for both the stoned and sober (bring your own cannabis). Separate shows run from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 to 10:45 p.m., with tickets (21+) $30 apiece on Eventbrite.
Ongoing cannabis events:
Sushi and Spliff Rolling
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Private Denver location shared upon registration
Want something to satisfy the munchies after a day of dabbing? Hang out with the Kush & Canvases team, which will be teaching a joint- and sushi-rolling class for people who never learned how to properly twist. Each class includes supplies to make three sushi rolls per person, as well as joint-rolling papers, but attendees need to bring their own cannabis. Tickets (21+) are $75 on Eventbrite.
Seed to Sale Tour
Thursdays through Saturdays, noon and 6 p.m. (weekdays) and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (weekends)
Seed & Smith Denver
5070 Oakland Street
Ever want to learn more about the life of a cannabis plant? See what it takes to run to a cannabis cultivation, processing lab and retail dispensary with Seed & Smith, a vertically integrated marijuana business. Check out the grow room, hold a pound of weed, and get plenty of free smells in. Tours (21+) are free, but you have top sign up online first.
Cannabis Karaoke
Fridays, 11:45 p.m.
Colorado Cannabis Tours
381 East 55th Avenue
Rip that bong and belt those tunes at Colorado Cannabis Tours' Friday karaoke session, where no notes are too high. Book the late-night slot for one to three hours, then puff and sing the night away. Tickets (21+) are $11 per person on Peek; BYO cannabis.
Tokes and Brushstrokes
Saturdays, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
After a more-than-year-long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Creatively Cannabis classes are returning to the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed pot lounge. For $49.99 ($69 the day of), students will receive instruction and painting supplies, but anyone wanting to consume cannabis must bring their own, as well as a vaporizer or dab rig (no smoking is allowed at the Coffee Joint). Find out more and buy tickets (21+) on Eventbrite.
Infused Standup Comedy
Saturdays, 7 p.m.
Studio 420
808 East 78th Avenue
Comedians and attendees alike can blaze as much as they want during these stoned standup sessions hosted at private pot club Studio 420. To get in, guests must be a member of Studio 420, but daily and limited memberships are available. Tickets (21+) with no membership are $10 on Eventbrite; guests must being their own cannabis.
Know of more marijuana events? Send information to [email protected].