Cannabis Calendar: Love, Paint and Weed

If love isn't in the air this month, then at least weed smoke will be. Both in-person and streaming cannabis events are taking place in Denver as we get closer to Valentine's Day, including cultivation seminars, toke-n-paint classes and virtual Valentine's gatherings.

Find out more in our Cannabis Calendar:

420 Fellowship

Sundays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Held every Sunday, the 420 Fellowship is a series of non-religious spiritual chats and marijuana-friendly meditation sessions streamed live on YouTube. Register to attend the virtual gathering (21+) on Eventbrite, and learn more at the fellowship's website.

Tasty Tuesdays

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Stone Dispensary

4820 Morrison Road

Hit up southwest Denver pot shop the Stone every Tuesday for a plate of delicious local food and dispensary deals. There will be a new food truck parked outside every Tuesday. Learn more on Facebook.

Growing Weed in the Garden

Saturday, February 13, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Former garden editor of Sunset Magazine and author of new book Growing Weed in the Garden Johanna Silver is leading an online cannabis cultivation class. Get a quick rundown on how to create your own ganja garden, talk to Silver about her experiences and more. Tickets start at $15 for attendance, with prices going up to $55 for a signed copy of SIlver's book and additional materials.

Love Yourself More Social

Saturday, February 13, 3 to 7 p.m.

Organized by Tokeativity, this online meetup will feature speed networking, guest speakers and virtual sesh rooms with titles including Black Women in Cannabis, Cannamoms, Hemp Talk, Movement, Live Podcast Recordings, Conversations About Plant Medicine, Self Healing and more. Attendance fees are based on donations, with $25 per person recommended.

Tokes and Brushstrokes

Saturday, February 13, 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Private Denver location shared upon registration

This COVID-conscious event will be held at a private, cannabis-friendly location, where an experienced instructor will guide you through the painting process. The location will be shared after registration, with cannabis consumption (bring your own) encouraged but not required. Tickets (21+) are $69.99 on Eventbrite and include painting supplies.

Homegrown Weed Summit

Monday, February 15, through Thursday, February 18

This online conference covers four days' worth of home-growing information, with guests learning about topics such as indoor climate, curing, wet and dry plant matter, trimming and more. Register to attend for free at the conference website.

Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.