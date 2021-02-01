Cannabis Calendar: Love, Paint and Weed

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
If love isn't in the air this month, then at least weed smoke will be. Both in-person and streaming cannabis events are taking place in Denver as we get closer to Valentine's Day, including cultivation seminars, toke-n-paint classes and virtual Valentine's gatherings.
Find out more in our Cannabis Calendar:
420 Fellowship
Sundays, 10 to 11 a.m.
Held every Sunday, the 420 Fellowship is a series of non-religious spiritual chats and marijuana-friendly meditation sessions streamed live on YouTube. Register to attend the virtual gathering (21+) on Eventbrite, and learn more at the fellowship's website.
Tasty Tuesdays
Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Stone Dispensary
4820 Morrison Road
Hit up southwest Denver pot shop the Stone every Tuesday for a plate of delicious local food and dispensary deals. There will be a new food truck parked outside every Tuesday. Learn more on Facebook.
Growing Weed in the Garden
Saturday, February 13, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Former garden editor of Sunset Magazine and author of new book Growing Weed in the Garden Johanna Silver is leading an online cannabis cultivation class. Get a quick rundown on how to create your own ganja garden, talk to Silver about her experiences and more. Tickets start at $15 for attendance, with prices going up to $55 for a signed copy of SIlver's book and additional materials.
Love Yourself More Social
Saturday, February 13, 3 to 7 p.m.
Organized by Tokeativity, this online meetup will feature speed networking, guest speakers and virtual sesh rooms with titles including Black Women in Cannabis, Cannamoms, Hemp Talk, Movement, Live Podcast Recordings, Conversations About Plant Medicine, Self Healing and more. Attendance fees are based on donations, with $25 per person recommended.
Tokes and Brushstrokes
Saturday, February 13, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Private Denver location shared upon registration
This COVID-conscious event will be held at a private, cannabis-friendly location, where an experienced instructor will guide you through the painting process. The location will be shared after registration, with cannabis consumption (bring your own) encouraged but not required. Tickets (21+) are $69.99 on Eventbrite and include painting supplies.
Homegrown Weed Summit
Monday, February 15, through Thursday, February 18
This online conference covers four days' worth of home-growing information, with guests learning about topics such as indoor climate, curing, wet and dry plant matter, trimming and more. Register to attend for free at the conference website.
Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.