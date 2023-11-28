 Taking Weed on Cruise Ships: Rules, Penalties and Chances of Getting Caught | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Will Marijuana Get Me Kicked Off a Cruise Ship?

Cruise ships, like major airlines, travel through all sorts of different jurisdictions.
November 28, 2023
Cartoon stoner smokes weed in red beanie
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I'm going on a cruise with my family for a week. Not my ideal vacation. Is bringing weed onto a cruise ship difficult? Do they all ban weed?
Kamari

Dear Kamari: Cruises ban anything that comes close to weed. Last August, a Texas woman was detained in Miami for trying to board a Carnival cruise ship with CBD gummies. These weren't even THC products, and this woman was reportedly a longtime customer of the cruise line. Didn't matter: She was kicked off with a refund and then banned for life.

Cruise ships, like major airlines, travel through all sorts of different jurisdictions, and most states and countries still ban the plant. Legal compliance, insurance policies, general smoking bans and outdated thinking will likely keep permitted cannabis use off cruise ships for a long time. Does that mean you'll be thrown in the brig if you sneak edibles or a hash pen aboard? Not necessarily, but smuggling a stash and hiding the smell for a week isn't worth the stress unless you have a concrete plan. Vague homemade edibles or a hash pen should be an easy enough start, but stay away from flower. Maybe a ship employee can help you there.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Denver Dispensaries With Drive-Thru Windows

Shopping

Denver Dispensaries With Drive-Thru Windows

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Toke N Twerk

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Toke N Twerk

By Westword Staff
Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Dispensary Isn't Trying to Hide

Psychedelics

Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Dispensary Isn't Trying to Hide

By Thomas Mitchell
Should Cannabis Users Worry About Heart Disease?

Ask a Stoner

Should Cannabis Users Worry About Heart Disease?

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation