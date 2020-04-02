 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Marijuana cultivator Pure Greens, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Elevation Beer Co. and Pursell Manufacturing have made about 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for Chaffee County so far.
Marijuana cultivator Pure Greens, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Elevation Beer Co. and Pursell Manufacturing have made about 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for Chaffee County so far.
Courtesy of Pure Greens

Marijuana Grower, Brewery, Distillery Partner to Make Hand Sanitizer

Thomas Mitchell | April 2, 2020 | 11:43am
AA

We've all heard the stories of long lines and bulk buying at Colorado liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries during statewide stay-at-home orders, but there have been no reported shortages of weed and booze. Cleaning and medical supplies, on the other hand, are in serious demand, with hand sanitizer one of the quickest products to fly off store shelves.

To help fight the pandemic, three businesses in the marijuana and alcohol industries have teamed up with a packaging company to provide sanitizer for emergency medical service providers and health-care workers in Chaffee County, as well as supply local retailers with product they can sell for charity.

Marijuana cultivator Pure Greens, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Elevation Beer Co. and Pursell Manufacturing have made about 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer so far, according to Pure Greens CEO Sterling Stoudenmire, who got the idea from stories about breweries and distilleries that were doing the same.

Related Stories

"I saw on the news that a brewery was making hand sanitizer in Colorado, and I thought that was absolutely something we could do," Stoudenmire recalls. "We started out making batches for internal use. Then I realized that there wasn't sanitizer available anywhere in our community."

Pure Greens also does marijuana extraction, which can require solvents such as isopropyl alcohol during the production process. Realizing that his facility was flush with a major ingredient needed to make a form of hand sanitizer, Stoudenmire started calling other local businesses for sanitary equipment, grain alcohol, glycerin and packaging.

Marijuana Deals Near You

He went to Elevation and Wood's High Mountain, co-owned by Salida Mayor P.T. Wood, for the hydrogen peroxide and potent grain alcohol required to make FDA-approved hand sanitizer. “We can’t do anything about the toilet paper shortage, but distillers are uniquely able to address the shortage of hand sanitizer," Wood notes.

Brewers and distillers can also perform one key activity that a marijuana business can't when making FDA-approved sanitizer: attain FDA registration, which no commercial marijuana facilities are able to get because of the plant's federal prohibition.

"They had the ability to go to the FDA and get registered for this, which we obviously can't do," Stoudenmire explains. "This was less about [Wood] being the mayor, and more so him owning an FDA-registered company and stepping up."

The next big challenge was finding glycerine, the gel-like substance that holds hand sanitizer together. The liquor and marijuana facilities didn't have any, but they quickly found someone who did. Actually, the glycerine provider found them: Pursell Manufacturing, a bottling and packaging company based in Poncha Springs for over twenty years, contacted Woods about purchasing grain alcohol to make hand sanitizer.

Co-owner Alan Pursell quickly jumped on the project that was already in the works, providing glycerine and packing services, and the Chaffee County super squad had around 1,500 bottles of hand sanitizer made in just a week. Since then, Stoudenmire says, they've finished another 3,500.

First responders in the police, fire and public health departments, as well as a local senior-care facility, are receiving their bottles for free, but the hospital insisted on paying, Stoudenmire says. Essential businesses such as supermarkets and hardware stores have also received bottles that they sell for $2 each, with proceeds going to the Chaffee County Community Foundation.

While the businesses hope to continue making hand sanitizer during the pandemic, Stoudenmire admits that they're virtually out of isopropyl alcohol, and other ingredients are running thin, too.

"We still need to keep a little of this stuff to remain open as a business," he says. "Our biggest challenge is that some of the raw material ingredients are almost impossible to get right now, but we're trying."

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.