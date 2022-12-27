Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Why Can I Order Weed Online but Not Pay for It?

December 27, 2022 7:59AM

Jacqueline Collins
Dear Stoner: Why can I order my dispensary weed online but not pay for it online? That doesn't make sense.
Kent

Dear Kent: Conflicting laws and regulations are part of the state-legal pot game. Until cannabis is legalized federally, paying for pot online is just one example of everyday actions that are blocked by federal prohibition or states overreacting to it.

For any cannabis business to accept an order online, it needs a banking service willing to process the transaction. Most banks and financial institutions with that capability are scared off from facilitating cannabis purchases, because they're still technically at risk of catching federal drug charges. Smaller banks and credit unions will take on that risk, but then you have state laws to contend with — and Colorado, like most states, still bans paying for pot online. All we can do is pre-order it and pay upon arrival, or shop at a handful of stores employing third-party ordering services that require personal bank information and account balances, and usually charge ATM fees.

Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
