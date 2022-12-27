Ask a Stoner: Why Can I Order Weed Online but Not Pay for It?

Dear Stoner: Why can I order my dispensary weed online but not pay for it online? That doesn't make sense.
Kent
For any cannabis business to accept an order online, it needs a banking service willing to process the transaction. Most banks and financial institutions with that capability are scared off from facilitating cannabis purchases, because they're still technically at risk of catching federal drug charges. Smaller banks and credit unions will take on that risk, but then you have state laws to contend with — and Colorado, like most states, still bans paying for pot online. All we can do is pre-order it and pay upon arrival, or shop at a handful of stores employing third-party ordering services that require personal bank information and account balances, and usually charge ATM fees.
