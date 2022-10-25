Ask a Stoner: Should I Trust Terpene Testing Numbers?

Dear Stoner: Should I trust terpene testing numbers? Some of these lab results don’t line up with the smell coming out.
Turnt Nose
Dear Turnt Nose: I think you already know the answer to this question. There’s little about marijuana testing worth trusting, whether it be for contaminants, potency or terpenes. Plenty of bunk weed is out there allegedly testing at 26 percent THC, thanks to a variety of shady practices to pump up the numbers, from covering buds in distillate to growers straight up bribing the lab. We’ve also heard rumors of buds being microwaved or treated with chemicals like radon and hydrogen peroxide to pass mold and yeast testing — and this didn’t come up at a bar, but at a state regulatory hearing.
