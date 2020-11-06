Medical Marijuana Mold Recall Hits Doc's Apothecary

The state Marijuana Enforcement Division has issued a recall for medical marijuana sold from Doc's Apothecary, a dispensary operation with two stores in the Denver area.

In a safety notice published November 5, the MED and the state Department of Public Health and Environment warn Colorado medical marijuana patients that flower from the Doc's Apothecary supplying cultivation failed mold and yeast testing, with four harvest batches flagged for a recall.

"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming affected products should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product," the recall reads. (Doc's Apothecary has not yet responded to our request for comment.)

Doc's Apothecary currently operates a medical dispensary in Denver at 4080 Globeville Road and a Northglenn store that serves medical and recreational customers. However, the MED notes that the recall is only for medical marijuana.

According to the MED, the harvest batches were produced in May, July and August, but post-production trimming, curing and packaging could result in those batches being sold more than a month after harvest. Here's the license number for the connected cultivation and recalled harvest batch serial numbers:

Cultivation facility license:

403-01905

Contaminated harvest batches:

GT05202020F1

BAN07202020F1

TESS07202020F1

GM08032020F2