Support Us

Marijuana

Latest Marijuana Recall Hits Ten Dispensaries

April 18, 2023 9:38AM

The recalled marijuana was sold for nearly a year across Colorado.
Medical marijuana products sold at ten dispensaries across the state have been recalled by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division because of potentially harmful mold levels and improper testing procedures.

Marijuana flower, shake and trim from Steel City Meds, a dispensary and growing operation in unincorporated Pueblo County, failed "total mold and yeast testing" as well as tests for aspergillus, a type of mold that can be inhaled through smoke, according to an April 17 health and safety notice from the MED. The recalled marijuana was sold between June 2, 2022, and March 9 at ten dispensaries, including Steel City Meds, the MED notes.

"Patients who have these affected products in their possession should destroy them or return them to the store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Patients who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting the MED Reporting Form," the recall notice reads.

Steel City Meds did not respond to a request for comment.

Names of the recalled harvest batches include A&B, Blu Ivy, Crush Berries, Oatmeal Cookie, Oreo Cake, Oreoz, Pablo Revenge, Runtz, Snowman, White Runtz and Zero Gravity, but the retail names of the strains could be different. All marijuana produced by Steel City Meds has the following medical marijuana cultivation license number on its packaging: 403-01096.

Here are the dispensaries where the recalled marijuana was sold:

Doc's Apothecary
2100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn
303-974-5966

Green Farms
3629 Galley Road, Colorado Springs
719-424-7028

Green Dragon
813 Smithfield Drive, Fort Collins
970-225-5420

Lightshade (six stores affected, including five in Denver)
1126 South Sheridan Boulevard
720-630-2810

12075 East 40th Avenue
720-974-7220

330 South Dayton Street
720-699-2690

3950 Holly Street
303-468-6100

5885 East Evans Avenue
303-756-3762

9364 Federal Boulevard, Federal Heights
720-699-2692

Steel City Meds
74 North McCulloch Boulevard, Suite 120, Pueblo West
719-647-5408
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
