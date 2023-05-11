Navigation
Medical Marijuana Recalled From Colorado Springs Dispensary

May 11, 2023 7:26AM

The recalled marijuana was sold at Big Medicine Cannabissary between March 10 and March 17 of this year.
Marijuana sold at a medical dispensary in Colorado Springs has been recalled by state regulatory agencies for potentially unsafe mold levels.

According to a May 10 recall from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, marijuana grown and sold by Big Medicine Cannabissary, at 2909 North El Paso Street in Colorado Springs, failed testing for mold, yeast and aspergillus, a specific kind of mold banned by the MED.

Commonly found indoors, outdoors and in marijuana samples, aspergillus can be inhaled through smoke and makes regular appearances in marijuana flower studies. Exposure to aspergillus can cause
aspergillosis, a lung and respiratory infection.

The recalled marijuana flower, shake and trim was sold at Big Medicine Cannabissary from March 10 to March 17 of this year, according to the MED. Big Medicine Cannabissary was the only dispensary to sell the flagged strains, named Biscotti Pancakes and Blizzard.

"Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. If consumers experience adverse health effects from consuming the marijuana flower, they should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the MED recall reads.

The company operates a 13,000-square-foot growing facility in Colorado Springs, according to Big Medicine Cannabissary's website, with in-house flower sold under the brand Firehaus.

Big Medicine Cannabissary did not respond to a request for comment.

This is the fifth commercial recall announced by the MED in the last month; all five have involved potentially unsafe mold and yeast levels.
