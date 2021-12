Mike Tyson Talks Cannabis, Psychedelics and Lunch

click to enlarge Mike Tyson arrives at the Green Solution in style. Cleo Mirza

For a guy once nicknamed "The Baddest Man on the Planet," Mike Tyson is disarmingly soft-spoken. Walking past a line of starstruck onlookers, his entourage escorts him into the Green Solution's Union Station location to take care of some important business: lunch. After a quick bite (a bison burger, one of the few meats Tyson indulges in), the former heavyweight champion emerges in a sharp checked suit and size fifteen alligator loafers.He introduces himself in a gravelly whisper (as if he needs an introduction) and prepares to discuss his latest business venture: Tyson 2.0, his national cannabis brand that launched in Colorado dispensaries in November. We talked with Iron Mike about vegan munchies, psychedelic medicine, and how Tupac's death propelled him into the world of cannabis.Most of my life, and then I stopped when I was eighteen...from 1985 to 1998. Then I started smoking.I think I was depressed about Tupac, or something, and I went to one of his posthumous events. And there I started smoking.Now, that’s different. I was shooting a movie for a particular producer, and I believe he was in the business, and he wanted to get into the business with me, so we got into the business, and we started off with Tyson Ranch. The business didn’t work out together between me and that partner, so we went to Tyson 2.0. It was a no-brainer; that was why I got involved the first time. I’ve gained so much success since I’ve been part of Tyson 2.0. We just opened up in sixteen states, and the sky is the limit as far as Tyson 2.0 is concerned.That you have to have the best quality. We have the best quality, we have the best taste, and we are the apex of the future of flower in the cannabis game.Joints or blunts.There are so many I like, but I love the Sweet Diesel and the Sonoran Toad.Mostly rice and beans. Could be an Impossible burger. Could be some bison.No. I eat very little meat; probably like 2 percent of my food is meat.I think it would be refried beans or hummus.Absolutely — that's the plan.Well, in some places, it is legal. They can't stop the hurricane. It's coming strong. It can't be stopped. It's God's medicine.especially for athletes.Not with athletes — only the organizations that pretty much control the athletes.It was a bet. It was a bet, and they really tricked me. Because if I would've seen somebody take it before I took it, I would've never taken it.I took the Sonoran Toad, and it changed my whole life. That's why I'm here doing this. I'm the face of it now. I did psychedelics. and now I'm the face of psychedelics.Well if you've seen, my show, it's me challenging people and having people challenge themselves. You go to another level of life that they've never tried before, and that's dying. By taking the Sonoran toad, a part of you dies, which is your ego. That's the most frightening but most enlightening moment of your life, when you experience the toad.Listen, I've had the who's who and all that. There's so many different ones. Kamaru [Usman] was good. Tony Robbins was good. I've had quite a few good ones.All my life. That's what I do. Wherever I live, I have them. They're called rolling pigeons.Yes. Every now and then we catch a hawk trying to eat my birds and we hold him for a pet.God willing. I feel great. I train every day.