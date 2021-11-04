Mike Tyson Reenters the Cannabis Industry With Tyson 2.0

Tyson first broke into the industry in 2017 with a line of cannabis products called Tyson Ranch, with the intent to open a weed-centric resort of the same name. That business is now defunct, but Iron Mike was far from knocked out. He's now about to launch a new line of cannabis products in Colorado and elsewhere, appropriately called Tyson 2.0, with a new team of pot-industry veterans.
"Tyson Ranch failed due to bad management and just lack of cannabis knowledge," explains Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks. "Unfortunately, management was not what it should have been. Which is why for Tyson 2.0, I'm here, and I'm excited to launch Mike's cannabis brand for real this time."
Wilks entered the cannabis space in 2013 after working in licensing and royalties with companies like Pinkberry, Cold Stone Creamery and fast-food brands. Since then, he has launched or managed more than 32 cannabis brands in the United States and Canada, he says.
Tyson, Wilks and the rest of the team partnered with Columbia Care Inc., a New York-based marijuana company that now owns 25 dispensaries in Colorado after buying the Green Solution and Medicine Man, for cannabis cultivation and product manufacturing. Before the end of 2021, Columbia Care will sell Tyson 2.0 products across its national dispensary network and at other retail partners, according to the company.
"Cannabis has always played an important role in my life. Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief," Tyson says in a statement announcing his new venture.
Tyson has been vocal about his personal cannabis use, from using it to help calm his nerves before an exhibition fight to replacing opiate painkillers with cannabis-based relief. But what does it take for a pot product to be approved by Iron Mike? According to Wilks, Tyson prefers the most potent strains, though the brand wants to cater to lower tolerances, as well.
To cover the scope of cannabis consumers, Tyson 2.0 will have three lines of flower: greenhouse and sun-grown flower with a slightly lower potency, higher-potency indoor flower, and a special "Toad" line of top-shelf strains inspired by Tyson's psychedelic toad-licking experiences. In certain markets, like Colorado, Tyson 2.0 will also offer "Heavy Bags" (a playful nod to Tyson's boxing past), which are 1-ounce bags retailing under $100 each. Tyson 2.0 will also sell pre-rolled joints, edibles, drinks and marijuana concentrates, according to Wilks.
Tyson 2.0 is coming out of the gate with a sixteen-state licensing plan, with Colorado, California, and Nevada being the first three states that will carry Tyson 2.0 products. "Every state has its own cultivation facility, manufacturing facility and distribution hubs, plus retail outlets. We'll have similar genetics and strains throughout the country, but each cultivator will be specific to their state until this goes federally legal," Wilks explains.
To celebrate the launch, Tyson 2.0 has planned different promotions in every state that will carry the line, including signed Tyson gear or the opportunity to sit in for one of his podcast recordings.
"We're doing a full tour, and he'll be doing appearances in each state. It gives the customer an opportunity to actually connect with Mike Tyson, and it's a huge thing just to be able to meet him. It's an amazing energy to be around," Wilks adds.