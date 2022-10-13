Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: My Neighbor Grows Weed in His Yard. How Do I Befriend Him?

October 13, 2022 6:01AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I’m 99 percent sure the guy across the street has a weed plant growing in the corner of his front yard. How should I become friends with him?
Tiff

Dear Tiff: He’s probably going to harvest it soon, if he hasn’t already, but you have a few things in your favor: You haven’t turned your neighbor in to the police, you don’t want to steal the plant, and there’s a good chance that he doesn’t know that you know about it yet. If he is an approachable and non-threatening guy, then the leverage is all yours.
click to enlarge
Scott Lentz
Knocking on the door might be too aggressive, but approaching him with praise or curiosity will probably be enough to spark a friendly relationship. Just make sure to let him know off the top that you’re not a narc, and act more impressed than curious. Wait a week to prove you’re chill and trustworthy, then offer to help trim the buds. You might be able to score a few for yourself. You could also try to find out how he was able to grow such a big plant in a front yard, since the neighborhood apparently hasn’t noticed or doesn’t care. By the way, where did you say you live?

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation