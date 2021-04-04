Reader: Legalization Can't Come Fast Enough for This Country

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Legalization got a big boost this week, when New York lawmakers passed a bill that legalizes possession of up to 3 ounces of cannabis for recreational use for adults 21 and older; Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law on March 31. On that same day, the New Mexico Legislature passed a bill that would legalize marijuana, and also expunge the records of many convicted of possession. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she will sign the bill.

The New York move promises to open a $4.2 billion market. While New Mexico's marijuana industry will be far smaller, it will definitely affect Colorado. Just across the border, Trinidad has benefited from Texans coming up to buy marijuana — but they could soon simply do their shopping in New Mexico. Readers are mixed on that, judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook post.

Says Kevin:



Less Texans!

Notes Joe:

Trinidad has definitely benefited from the cannabis industry coming to town. I hope this does not hurt that town; it's been through enough.



Suggests Dale:



Legalization can't come fast enough for this country.



Counters Marsha:



Legalize recreational marijuana is destroying our country. Just look at what has happened to Colorado. It's called cause and effect.



And then there's this from Marcus:

This is gonna become the Green Chile War all over again!

What do you think of New York's move? How will legalization in New Mexico affect Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at marijuana@westword.com.