Op Ed: How Cannabis Transformed the Life of a Stanley Cup Winner

As a former professional ice hockey player, I endured multiple injuries during my career and am no stranger to pain. Hockey is, after all, a full-contact sport, and the National Hockey League has seen players afflicted with some of the athletic world’s most brutal injuries. Passion for the sport pushes players well past their physical boundaries time and time again, in a perpetual cycle of pain and prescription pills.

At 36, I retired from a rewarding 800-game NHL career, which included winning a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils. I loved my teammates, and most of all, I loved the game — but I had suffered too much to continue down the path I was on. I spent the better part of my NHL years being prescribed powerful pharmaceuticals and opioids in order to withstand the physical suffering. I endured one physical blow after another: multiple fractured bones, concussions, muscle and tissue injury, severe inflammation — and that merely scratches the surface. To continue playing, I required a myriad of drugs — or so I was told by every doctor I visited.

My retirement was my breaking point. I wanted to stop taking harmful medications for the pain. I had inflicted enough damage on my body, and could no longer perpetuate the toxic pattern. Over and over, I experienced serious side effects from the prescriptions that were supposed to remedy my ailments. Each symptom I sought to relieve was replaced by a new one — and worst of all, I was becoming addicted. Fortunately, I soon discovered a successful — albeit unexpected — solution.