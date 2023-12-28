 Will a Part-Time Marijuana Job Impact Federal Applications? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Will a Part-Time Cannabis Gig Hurt My Federal Applications?

Working isn't the same as consuming, but your name will be on a cannabis-related list.
December 28, 2023
Cartoon character smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I need extra cash, and a dispensary by me is always hiring. But I'm also trying to get my commercial driver's license and might want to buy a gun soon. Would a part-time gig at a dispensary jeopardize this?
Justin Time

Dear Justin: Working at a dispensary requires you to register with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, but that doesn't necessarily pin you down as a user. Still, putting your name on a cannabis-related list is shaky when dealing with the federal government. Commercial driver's license applications are regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, so cannabis use is obviously banned, but that's more of a cat-and-mouse enforcement via drug testing.
click to enlarge Pair of hands push a tray of marijuana clones
Working at a dispensary requires you to register with the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, but that doesn't necessarily pin you down as a user.
Westword
Concealed-carry permit applications will ask if you've used a federally prohibited drug, but Colorado doesn't require a concealed-carry or any other permit for adults to own a firearm — and, if a recently proposed ballot initiative succeeds in 2024, Colorado marijuana users might get the right to carry a concealed weapon, too. Don't hold your breath, though, because they types of ballot initiatives rarely succeed.

Although you might run into a hangup or follow-up questions for having been a registered cannabis employee, it shouldn't get in the way. The major point to consider: Some (not all, but some) dispensaries are known for poor wages and worker treatment. If a store is constantly hiring budtenders during an industry recession, ask around before applying.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Colorado's Best Cannabis Strains of 2023

Year in Review

Colorado's Best Cannabis Strains of 2023

By Herbert Fuego
The Ten Biggest Denver Cannabis and Psychedelics Stories of 2023

Year in Review

The Ten Biggest Denver Cannabis and Psychedelics Stories of 2023

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Happy New Year!

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Happy New Year!

By Westword Staff
Denver Mushroom Cooperative Holds Free Psilocybin Exchange

Psychedelics

Denver Mushroom Cooperative Holds Free Psilocybin Exchange

By Miranda Burton
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation