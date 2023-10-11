Where to Smoke Weed and Watch Sports in Denver

With the Denver Broncos on the field, the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets about to start their seasons and Major League Baseball playoffs in full swing (sorry, Rockies fans), it's peak sports-watching time in Colorado.
While watching TV at home has never been bigger o better, it's nice to get out of the house sometimes — unless you're a cannabis user. State and local cannabis laws have severely limited the venues that can allow social cannabis consumption, keeping the vast majority of social pot use in private homes or covertly out in public. There are a handful of cannabis-friendly venues and parties for sports fans this fall, however.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
303-993-5760
Colorado's only licensed pot bar, JAD’s is located just outside of Denver in unincorporated Adams County. The place has multiple big screens with cable sports packages, and owner Josh Davis is a big sports fan. Not only can you watch every football game at JAD's, but you can catch Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games, college football on Saturdays and even some pay-per-view fights. Entry into the cannabis bar (21+) is free unless there's a special event going on, and inside you'll find a menu of pre-packaged snacks, drinks and cannabis products for purchase, since customers can’t bring their own weed here.
Bo Scaife's NFL Watch Parties
Thursdays and Sundays
Denver-area location shared upon registration
For much of the 2023 NFL season, former NFL tight end and local high school football stud Bo Scaife is hosting cannabis-friendly watch parties in Denver. After playing football at the University of Texas and spending six-plus seasons in the NFL, Scaife launched his own cannabis cultivation, All Pro Farms, and he wants you to take a few hits with him. Follow All Pro on Instagram to find out when and where All Pro's free cannabis watch parties take place. Wear some Tennessee Titans gear to score extra points.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
720-583-4657
The first and currently only open cannabis lounge located within the city of Denver, the Coffee Joint isn't built to house rowdy sports fans, but it will serve the purpose nonetheless. The place doesn't allow smoking or pot sales, but you can bring your own edibles or flower and hash for electronic vaping and dabbing, and the Coffee Joint's owners allow guests to bring or order in outside food. If you want space to attack live-gambling spread, solitude while watching your fantasy football hopes implode or simply need a decent internet connection to bootleg NFL RedZone, the Coffee Joint can play host. Allowing you to rip a few dabs from the Puffco or Volcano doesn't hurt.