Reader: Who Can Ski/Snowboard If They're Not Stoned?

“We don't know much about the use of alcohol and cannabis while people are skiing," says Angela Bryan, a psychology and neuroscience professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who's working on CU's Physical Activity and Cannabis Effects study, which analyzes athletes before and after cannabis use.
"There's a huge stigma around cannabis use, which is ironic, because at the same time, it's perfectly fine to advertise alcohol use," Bryan adds. In fact, SPACE struggled to publicize the study on a local radio station that prohibits cannabis-use announcements but permits those covering alcohol-related topics.
And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post about the SPACE study, readers acknowledge that double standard...as well as how late science is coming to the party. Wonders James:
Who can ski/snowboard/cycle/etc. if they're not stoned?Adds Greg
Every lift ride!Observes Marc:
Weed really enhances my ski moves, elevating my form into like, ballet or a graceful synchronized swimmer...sometimes it makes me feel like a complete animal out there..like a jaguar or angry hippopotamus. And sometimes I just get hungry and get ripped off by the resort for like a $40 banana with a coffee...Suggests Ben:
Performance-enhancing drug.Adds Tyler:
If you’re gonna even read this article you should probably acknowledge that there is no limit on how much alcohol they can serve you at a ski resort. In particular at the top of the mountain.…Responds David:
It's the people that have been drinking too much that you have to watch out for.And then there's this from James:
In other current ski slope news, Hot Dog...The Movie is out on VHS.As a bonus, here's the trailer for that 1984 comedy "that's proud to go downhill...fast." Do you ski/board stoned? What do you think of the research being done into cannabis and exercise? Alcohol and exercise? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]