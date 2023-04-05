Snaxland Opens Dispensary in Denver, New Rosin Line on the Way

After waiting for paperwork for nearly half a year, Snaxland has opened a dispensary in Denver, and the popular marijuana grower's expansion plans don't end there.
Building off a loyal following for its award-winning flower, Snaxland purchased a former Golden Meds dispensary at 543 Bryant Street in 2022, but had to get the transfer approved by the City of Denver. In the meantime, Snaxland opened its first Colorado store in Boulder, taking over the former Peaceful Choice dispensary in February as it waited for approval for its Denver move.
All that waiting eventually paid off, according to Snaxland retail operations director Henry Clark, who says Snaxland Denver finally opened its doors on Friday, March 31.
"We've had it in the works for a little bit. The hangup at the end there was working with the city to make sure we got everything done the right way, but luckily they had a cannabis process coordinator, who made it much easier," Clark explains. "We have a whole lot of other big things cooking for the rest of the year."
Snaxland's new Denver dispensary currently sells only recreational marijuana, but it's pursuing a medical marijuana sales license to service medical patients in the future. For the most part, however, the company no longer has to worry about "dotting i's and crossing t's" for the city, Clark notes, and can focus on newly branded rosin and marijuana extracts. The concentrates are only part of Snaxland's plans, though.
"We've got some edibles coming down the line as we expand the brand. We're just taking the time to make sure we take the best step forward," he says.
Snaxland has teamed up with a small handful of extractors to make rosin from Snaxland flower, and has partnered with West Edison Concentrates to produce shatter and wax from the grow's trim, according to Clark. The concentrates will be on dispensary shelves before the end of April and as early as next week in a "best-case scenario," he says, while Snaxland edibles might take a while longer.
On top of two dispensary purchases and new extraction collaborations, Snaxland released a new line of medical marijuana that just broke into the Colorado Springs market. If things go well, there could be another store in Colorado by 2024, Clark notes.
"I know we're probably going to tinker around. There are so many different mom-and-pops that are unfortunately dying right now, so there are always opportunities to open new stores. I wouldn't be surprised if we have a third store at the end of the year, if not early next year," he predicts, noting that several areas of the state present "lucrative" markets.
At a Snaxland store, customers can expect sleek interiors and an extensive flower selection, both from the internal grow and outside brands, Clark notes, adding that each Snaxland dispensary gets first choice of Snaxland harvests. Exclusive strain drops aren't currently in the works, however, so dispensary shoppers won't have to fret about the grow's retail partners losing any Snaxland strains.
"At Snaxland dispensaries, we're trying to shoot for a vibe that will kind of remind people of the culture we came from but also embracing we're now legal," Clark says. "We are already hearing people are quite astounded by our selection, so they're surprised to hear when we want to add even more strains."
Snaxland leadership believes that new strains such as Alley Oop, Bubonic Chronic and many more should help keep the momentum going, and new releases that play on nostalgia are already in the works. Big Poppa, a strain named after the Notorious B.I.G., is the next new creation in the pipeline, Clark says.
The importance of brand recognition has increased exponentially in Colorado's marijuana industry as wholesale flower prices hit record lows, so releasing new strains and product lines, opening more retail outlets and creating a large social media presence are all part of a grower's evolution these days.
"I think we're really entering an important phase of the industry with brand recognition, especially as more states open up and more shops open up. So moves like these could help our brand spread like wildfire across the country," Clark concludes. "We're trying to do a different thing here. We might make a few enemies along the way, but that's okay. We're just trying to do it right."