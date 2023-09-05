Salida Ownership Group Acquires Popular Rosin Edibles Brand

Dialed In, one of Colorado's first makers of rosin-infused edibles, has been acquired by a cannabis ownership group based in Salida.
After months of rumors of a looming investment or potential acquisition, Dialed In confirmed that it had indeed been purchased by Sun Theory, a vertically integrated cannabis company, in August. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
According to Sun Theory, the merger will bring Dialed In's popular rosin gummies and simple syrup to more Colorado dispensaries.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dialed In to the Sun Theory family. This partnership not only bolsters our commitment to delivering premium cannabis products to our customers, but also cements our reputation as a top-tier cannabis company in Colorado and beyond," says Sun Theory CEO Connor Oman. "United, we're poised with greater strength and precision to steer through the dynamic shifts of the cannabis sector."
Sun Theory has been busy acquiring established Colorado cannabis businesses this summer. Months before the Dialed In announcement, the company announced it had bought Roots RX, a chain of six mountain town dispensaries. This came after Sun Theory acquired recreational dispensaries 3D Salida and Durango Rec Room; it owns a recreational cultivation in Moffat, as well.
Already available in around 550 stores across the state, Dialed In quickly became one of Colorado's most popular gummy manufacturers after launching in 2020. The brand was one of the first edibles makers to infuse its gummies with rosin, a solventless form of cannabis extract made with pressure and temperature fluctuation instead of extractions made with butane, distillate or CO2 oil. Rosin edibles are also sought after because they have a fuller spectrum of cannabis compounds other than just THC.
On top of being first to market with a well-received production process, Dialed In became a hit thanks to collaborations with popular Colorado growers and extractors such as 710 Labs and Soiku Bano. Dialed In continues to use this method of sourcing for its starting material, labeling collaborations with esteemed growers and extractors a "cornerstone" of the brand. according to a Dialed In media kit. In a statement announcing acquisition, Sun Theory says it will uphold Dialed In's "commitment to quality and transparency in the supply chain."
Customers can still expect to find Dialed In's 32 flavors of gummies as well as its line of simple syrup at dispensaries, according to Sun Theory, which says the two parties "will innovate and deliver exceptional cannabis products" through their partnership.
Dialed In founder and CEO Jason Manegold will remain with the company. According to Manegold, the partnership with
Sun Theory was about broader reach.
"We see how becoming part of Sun Theory expands our reach and serves a broader audience with products that showcase the true essence of cannabis. Sun Theory shares our values and dedication to quality and our customers, making it a perfect match for both companies," he adds.