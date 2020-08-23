Reader: Summer Crops Struggle While We Wait for Fall Harvest

This week, a reader asked our Stoner why dispensaries are running out of weed.

As Herbert Fuego noted, outdoor growing operations harvest only a single, huge batch once a year, and most of the pot we smoke in Colorado is grown indoors, which allows for multiple cycles and harvests...but not necessarily consistency. Still, he adds, "it's not like good weed comes and goes after summer here, like Palisade peaches," he wrote.

Good question. I hate it, but favorites sell out too fast to be resupplied.



Record setting sales having little to do with it?



Because fall harvest hasn't happened yet and indoor summer crops struggle with fungus and bugs. Not a huge mystery in the industry.

During the summer, we have blooms of pests and fungi outdoors, considering the amount of cross contamination that occur at dispensaries, one can only assume they are greatly effected (thrips, powered mildew, aphids, botritus). For every standard 1,000-watt, double-ended HPS, which is the standard lighting for most dispensaries (there are hundreds in each facility), those lights put out 5,000 BTU of heat and often overload air-conditioning systems in extreme heat waves — not too mention the horrible air quality right now due to the fires that's probably increasing plant mortality.



So sad about the peaches. I live far, far away now and that's one thing I really miss. Hit the dispensery, hit the corner gas station for fuel and a basket of fresh juicy huge sweet succulent peaches. Then eat them on top of a mountain while I'm super duper high on Colorado's best. No better experience in life.

As for those shortages, "our current situation is mostly a mixture of heightened demand and short-term shortages," Fuego reports.

