Switching Careers and Cities, She Uses Cannabis to Help Transition

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.

Like it or not, Denver is quickly becoming a city of transplants. Patrice Ingham wasn't born very far away, originally hailing from Wyoming before eventually ending up in Denver — but she took pit stops in New York and Washington, D.C., along the way. Now the 27-year-old is switching careers as she finds her connection to the city, and she's using cannabis to help the transition.

EXPAND Maria Levitov

"My name is Patrice Ingham. I moved to Denver two years ago from Manhattan for mountains, sunshine and to be close to home. Originally from Wyoming, I went to college in Washington, D.C., then moved to New York and worked as an investigator for a public defenders office."