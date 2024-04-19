What Should I Do With All of These Weed Seeds?

Dear Stoner: What should I do with this big bag of weed seeds I've been saving up? Over the last few years, I've collected about three fingers' worth of seeds, some good and some not so good. Think they're still good to grow?
Jacoby
Dear Jacoby: The next step with seeds is pretty obvious: Grow them. You must still be on the fence about that, though, or you would have sprouted them already. Truth is, most seeds that fall out of buds are too premature to grow into anything, but regular consumers still come across plenty of usable seeds throughout their smoking careers.
home grow in your basement or backyard, you could give them to a friend who does — or spread them around, like a young Johnny Appleweed. Stick to certain places, like the front of government buildings or yards of certain neighbors who deserve it, but try to be cognizant of children. If you don't want to pop the seeds, then try roasting and eating them, since they're the same as hemp seeds, or use them in a recipe for bhang lassi, a delicious cannabis-infused drink made with cannabis, milk, honey and various spices, nuts or seeds in India.
