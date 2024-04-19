 Things to Do With Cannabis Seeds — Other Than Grow Them | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

What Should I Do With All of These Weed Seeds?

The next step with seeds is pretty obvious...
April 19, 2024
cartoon character smokes weed
westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: What should I do with this big bag of weed seeds I've been saving up? Over the last few years, I've collected about three fingers' worth of seeds, some good and some not so good. Think they're still good to grow?
Jacoby

Dear Jacoby: The next step with seeds is pretty obvious: Grow them. You must still be on the fence about that, though, or you would have sprouted them already. Truth is, most seeds that fall out of buds are too premature to grow into anything, but regular consumers still come across plenty of usable seeds throughout their smoking careers.
click to enlarge marijuana seeds
Flickr/thöR
If you don't want to set up a home grow in your basement or backyard, you could give them to a friend who does — or spread them around, like a young Johnny Appleweed. Stick to certain places, like the front of government buildings or yards of certain neighbors who deserve it, but try to be cognizant of children. If you don't want to pop the seeds, then try roasting and eating them, since they're the same as hemp seeds, or use them in a recipe for bhang lassi, a delicious cannabis-infused drink made with cannabis, milk, honey and various spices, nuts or seeds in India.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals for 4/20

Marijuana

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals for 4/20

By Westword Staff
Denver 420 Fest Field Guide

Things to Do

Denver 420 Fest Field Guide

By Thomas Mitchell
Where to Eat, Get High and Find the Best Dispensary Deals on 4/20

Things to Do

Where to Eat, Get High and Find the Best Dispensary Deals on 4/20

By Herbert Fuego
Nine Places Where You Can Consume Weed Legally in Denver (Not Including Your House)

Things to Do

Nine Places Where You Can Consume Weed Legally in Denver (Not Including Your House)

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation