Ask a Stoner: What Should We Expect on 4/20 This Year?

March 24, 2022 5:58AM

Dear Stoner: What should we expect for 4/20 this year? Anything going on?
Jarvis

Dear Jarvis: If the current rate of COVID-19 cases stays low, it’s safe to expect 4/20 celebrations on Wednesday, April 20, and the weekend after. We’ve already seen two 4/20 stalwarts — Red Rocks Amphitheatre’s 420 on the Rocks and the annual 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park — announce their return.
click to enlarge The 4/20 celebration at Civic Center Park returns this year. - BRANDON MARSHALL
The 4/20 celebration at Civic Center Park returns this year.
Brandon Marshall
The Red Rocks shows, held April 19 and 20, will be headlined by Cypress Hill, E-40, Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Pepper and Too Short; the Mile High 420 Festival (formerly known as the Fly Hi 420 Festival) is bringing a free day-long celebration back to Civic Center Park on April 20, with Big Boi, Lil Jon and Talib Kweli headlining the concert.

We’ll be compiling a list of every 4/20 event going on around Denver as the big day nears, including smaller bashes and parties allowing social consumption. A handful have already been announced, while other organizers are biding their time in the face of the pandemic and Denver’s new rules for social pot consumption venues. All signs point to more gatherings than have taken place in the past two years, though, and the cannabis community could definitely use some action.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
