Decadence Colorado 2026 drops full lineup

It’s official: Mark your calendars for one of the best end-of-year EDM celebrations around, as Decadence Colorado just announced this year’s New Year’s Eve lineup on Thursday, Aug. 20. The immersive event is set for December 30-31 at the Colorado Convention Center and includes over 20 artists across multiple genres.

Produced by Global Dance and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, Decadence Colorado 2026 will feature performances by Alesso, Alleycvt, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Crankdat, Daniel Allan, Deathpact, DJ Snake, Excision, GorillaT, Green Velvet, GRiZ, ISOxo, its murph, Kasbo, Lane 8, Levity, Marshmello, Seven Lions, Sullivan King, The Resistance, Yousuke Yukimatsu, Zeds Dead and Zingara. That list represents pretty much every electronic genre, from house and bass to techno, melodic and festival-scale sounds.

The big announcement was immediately met with excitement and anticipation across social media, collecting thousands of likes and comments within hours, as fans proclaimed the bill “goated” while others are already giddy to see the day split. Patience, patience. Presale runs from Monday, Aug. 24, at noon until Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., before general tickets and passes go on sale at noon that same day. Ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Denver is a national EDM epicenter, and Decadence reflects that by transforming the Colorado Convention Center into Digital City, a signature immersive environment that combines multiple stages, large-scale visual production, lighting, lasers, art installations and a dance floor spanning the equivalent of six football fields (that’s nearly half a mile of space). Plus, the indoor format allows the festival to create a fully controlled production environment while giving attendees the opportunity to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the heart of downtown Denver.

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Hosting such a grandiose affair represents a continuation of the city’s longstanding role within American electronic music, as Colorado’s deep bass and dance music community has helped maintain Denver as one of the country’s most important markets for the genre. Decadence has become an annual destination that brings that local culture together with fans traveling from across the country to ring in the new year. The festival’s combination of major international artists, emerging talent, Colorado’s electronic music community and immersive production experience has made it a destination event for fans looking to close out the year at scale.

For more information and to stay up to date on everything Decadence, visit the official website.