 Why Are Denver Dispensaries Popular Burglary Targets? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Why Are Dispensaries Still Popular Burglary Targets?

"Do they really have that much cash to take, or are they stealing the weed?"
March 1, 2024
Cartoon stoner smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: Why are criminals still targeting marijuana dispensaries so much? Do they really have that much cash to take, or are they stealing the weed?
Ally

Dear Ally: Someone willing to steal a car and drive it into a storefront will probably steal anything valuable once inside, but dispensaries have fewer valuable items than most people assume. Cash is taken out of the registers, and the vast majority of product is locked up in the back after the stores close.

Most times when thieves break into a dispensary, they get little more than a few hundred dollars of refrigerated edibles and, if they're lucky, an uprooted ATM. All it takes is one or two successful entries into the safe room or storage area to make it worthwhile, though, because ten pounds of weed or a duffel bag of rosin still go a long way even at today's prices.
click to enlarge Denver dispensary Everbloom
Everbloom's two stores in Denver have been targeted multiple times, according to its owner.
Everbloom
Two different alleged crime rings in which thieves would steal vehicles, use them to break into dispensaries and then sell stolen dispensary goods on Facebook were busted by Denver-area law enforcement late last year — but that hasn't stopped burglary attempts. In fact, burglars are even hotter on dispensaries than before, according to cannabis business owners and employees.

Everbloom, a chain with two stores in Denver, has been targeted multiple times since last December, according to its owner, while the Herbal Cure and A Cut Above were both targets of recent break-ins, too, with suspects attempting to drive stolen cars through both dispensaries.

Other businesses are dealing with this, also. Restaurants, liquor stores, smoke shops, barber shops, bicycle stores and even locksmith supply stores are being broken into around Denver right now. As long as police response times hover around fifteen minutes for high-priority calls, expect more store robberies, and not just at dispensaries.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
Calling All Mushroom Lovers: Denver Needs Experts for Psychedelics Advisory Group

Psychedelics

Calling All Mushroom Lovers: Denver Needs Experts for Psychedelics Advisory Group

By Chris Perez
Denver Shroom Fest Is Ready for a Psychedelic Summer

Psychedelics

Denver Shroom Fest Is Ready for a Psychedelic Summer

By Thomas Mitchell
Dispensary Owner Goes to Sleep "Every Night Expecting a Call" About Burglaries

Crime

Dispensary Owner Goes to Sleep "Every Night Expecting a Call" About Burglaries

By Thomas Mitchell
Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

Marijuana

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation