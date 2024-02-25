 Over $50,000 in Glass Stolen From Positive Vibes Head Shop in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Up to $65,000 in Glass Stolen From Positive Vibes Head Shop

The bong bandits made off on rental scooters with dab rigs and art pieces made by internationally-known glassblowers.
February 25, 2024
Positive Vibes owners estimate that $50,000 to $65,000 in glass was stolen from their shop on 647 Santa Fe Drive.
Positive Vibes owners estimate that $50,000 to $65,000 in glass was stolen from their shop on 647 Santa Fe Drive. Postive Vibes
Share this:
"Dude, how do you steal from a place called Positive Vibes?"

Co-owner Chet Dillard believes there is some bad karma coming for a pair of thieves who broke into his Denver head shop Positive Vibes early Saturday morning, February 24, and stole between $50,000 and $65,000 worth of glass dab rigs, smokeable art and other merchandise.

"It was a guy and a girl," Dillard describes, pointing to surveillance footage captured from inside and outside of the store, which is now located at 647 Santa Fe Drive after a six-year stint in Englewood at 3398 South Broadway.

Winner of Best Head Shop in Westword's 2022 Best of Denver, Positive Vibes has amassed a large following in the glass community and blew up on Instagram during its time in Englewood from 2016 to 2022. More than 156,000 people currently follow the shop on Instagram, with over 186,000 tuning into a reel posted Saturday about the break-in.

"The girl went with all the cheap shit, while the guy was a little more heady," Dillard tells Westword. "But still not completely heady because we had some Bluegrasses and stuff like that he didn't touch."

"Heady" is a term used to describe high-end bongs, dab rigs and glassware made by well-known artists and the people who collect and use them. All in all, the bong bandits made off with at least thirty dab rigs and art pieces made by internationally-known artists like Scotty Mickle, Niko Cray, Darby Holm, Elbo (also known as Matt Selbovitz) and Piratt Glass (also known as Josiah Kelly).

"The Scotty Mickel is worth $7,000," Dillard says. "They took a Piratt Glass we had that was $6,000."

According to Dillard and co-owner Sean McHue, the two thieves showed up on Lime scooters early Saturday and drilled out the lock to the front door. They entered the shop around 3:50 a.m. and spent roughly three minutes inside before leaving briefly on the scooters and returning back around 4:30 a.m.
click to enlarge Surveillance footage showing thieves who broke into the Positive Vibes smoke shop in Denver.
The owners of Positive Vibes believe a man and a woman are behind the heist.
Positive Vibes
"They left and realized no cops were coming, so they came back and started taking their time," Dillard details. "The second time they were here for over ten minutes. We have shirts for sale so they were taking shirts and wrapping up the pieces and throwing them in duffel bags and backpacks. Then they left on the scooters, so we're hoping that's the nail in the coffin and the easiest thing to figure out. Because even if they stole the credit cards they still have to use their phones, and there's only two scooters in front of 674 Santa Fe Drive at 4:30 in the morning."

"They're clearly kids. I mean, they pulled up on Lime scooters. The whole thing was really goofy. There's a bunch of weird stuff," McHue adds.

As noted earlier by Dillard, popular rigs made by artists like Bluegrass Glass that sell for tens of thousands of dollars were ignored while boxes of Raw rolling papers "which cost, like, $10" and cheaper pieces were swiped instead.

"Right next to the Darby-Elbo pendy was a Mike Luna-Darby pendy. Why would you not just grab both?" Dillard says. "That's why I know [the thieves] are beginner-level heady, because they didn't know what to take — and everyone knows you can't steal rigs, because what are you going to do with them? You can't even smoke a stolen rig with your friend. We have a reward out, and the community has always been behind us. They honestly picked like the worst smoke shop to hit up. We got over 180,000 views on our last video."

Anyone who helps Positive Vibes or the Denver Police Department find the people responsible will be gifted a dab rig or store credit worth up to $2,000, according to Dillard, who believes the thieves have been to the shop before.

"They walked in and went straight to the register and shit, so they definitely cased it out," he says. "They've definitely been here before, likely at an event or buying something."

The DPD could not immediately provide information on the break-in.
click to enlarge Surveillance footage showing thieves who broke into the Positive Vibes smoke shop in Denver.
The thieves conducted the heist on Lime scooters and were caught on surveillance tape making two trips to the Santa Fe smoke shop.
Positive Vibes

According to Dillard, many of the rigs were consignments and on layaway, but artists and customers will be getting their money back.

Positive Vibes has been robbed in the past, back when it "didn't have the greatest insurance," Dillard adds. But now the store is properly insured, along with all the proof the shop needs to get their money back for the glass they lost.

"They're definitely going to fight us on it, but we have everything we need," he says of the insurance process.

Dillard believes he'll see some of the rigs again one day. "Yes, 100 percent," he says. "Now whether they're broken or scratched or anything, that's one thing. I think they might think they're slick and wait a month or two before trying to sell them."

However, what really hurts Dillard is knowing that he was at Positive Vibes when the break-in took place; he was staying over to wake up early and prepare for a glass show at the store, he adds.

"I was actually spending the night there that night because I wanted to wake up early and get ready for the Maps show," Dillard says. "So that kind of horrifies me, low-key, on the inside. Unfortunately I'm from Florida. I love rain and I fall asleep to thunder and rain noises and our shop is super long — it goes super far back — and you can't hear anything. Watching the video, it's such a mixture between a gut feeling and, just, anger."

Another thing "that sucks," Dillard says, is the fact that the shop had just reopened on Santa Fe in December 2023 and was in the middle of finishing its security system.

"We actually have bars on the way for the front door," he says. "They should have been here weeks ago, so that hurts. We have the shatter-proof windows, we put $30,000 into security, and we were just waiting on one piece. Every window is barred up, every other door is barred up, so it's kind of just a bummer. I think once we get that done we won't have to worry. But until then I'm sleeping in the front room."

As a way to recover, the shop plans to hold a "Fuck Thieves" glass event in March that will include pieces from dozens of artists.

"We have at least a hundred right now," Dillard says of the glassblowers who've said they want to participate. "There's so many artists wanting to just donate, but the economy is so bad I'd rather consign everything so we can both eat. We appreciate it, but we want to give them some money too. Especially in the glass scene, which is taking a huge L right now. Unfortunately we are not a necessity. No one needs a $10,000 bong."

Dillard says Positive Vibes will come back stronger than ever, and if there's anything positive to take from what happened, it's that there is a community of people who care.

"For this to happen feels like a slap in the face," Dillard says. "But it's also been a blessing, because the support we've gotten has motivated me so much harder.

Find a photo of several of the stolen glass pieces from Positive Vibes below.
Dab rigs and art pieces made by American glassblowers.
Some of the glass dab rigs and art pieces that were stolen from Positive Vibes.
Postive Vibes
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Chris Perez is a senior staff writer at Westword. Before arriving at Westword in March 2023, Chris spent three years as a Denver-based freelancer following a six-year stint with the New York Post. His areas of expertise include breaking news, local and national issues, crime/courts, politics, sports, pop culture and entertainment. His work has appeared in the New York Post, Page Six, Newsweek, The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun, and on Yahoo, HuffPost, Business Insider, Fox News, Daily Beast, Raw Story, UPROXX, MarketWatch, News.com.au, the Independent, Comic Book Resources, Looper.com and Bleacher Report.
Contact: Chris Perez
Opinion: Medical Marijuana Fee Increase Will Kill the Program

Opinion

Opinion: Medical Marijuana Fee Increase Will Kill the Program

By Peter Pryor
Shroom Service! Westword to Host Psychedelics Members-Only Event at Mercury Cafe

Membership

Shroom Service! Westword to Host Psychedelics Members-Only Event at Mercury Cafe

By Westword Staff
Man of God Will Not Accept the Devil's Weed Numbers in Breckenridge

High Society

Man of God Will Not Accept the Devil's Weed Numbers in Breckenridge

By Thomas Mitchell
New Psychedelics Info Line Is Waiting on Your Call

Psychedelics

New Psychedelics Info Line Is Waiting on Your Call

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation