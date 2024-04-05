 100 mph Wind Forecast at Red Rocks Cancels Dom Dolla Concert April 6 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Red Rocks Cancels April 6 Dom Dolla Show Because of 100 mph Wind Predictions

Dom Dolla will do two concerts at the Mission Ballroom instead.
April 5, 2024
Red Rocks will be empty tomorrow night.
Red Rocks will be empty tomorrow night. Denver Arts & Venues
Share this:
Get ready for another wild ride at Red Rocks: The April 6 concert with Dom Dolla has been canceled because the venue is anticipating 100 mph winds tomorrow. The Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for the area from noon Saturday to noon Sunday.

Walking up to Red Rocks is already tough enough — just imagine it with that kind of wind power!

Facility management is clearly being more cautious about weather warnings after last year's disastrous hailstorm hit Red Rocks, sending several people to the hospital.

The Dom Dolla concert for tonight is still on, though and the April 6 concert was moved to Mission Ballroom...where it already sold out. So a second, early show has been added; tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 p.m.  An exclusive, password-protected presale for those who had tickets to tomorrow's Red Rocks show is active until 8:55 p.m. Get tickets to this second Mission show from axs here.

If you had tickets to the Red Rocks show, you'll receive a credit-card refund within thirty days...or you can go to the point of purchase.

Find more Red Rocks concerts here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Fiddler's Green 2024 Schedule: Kacey Musgraves and All the Concerts Announced So Far

Just Announced

Fiddler's Green 2024 Schedule: Kacey Musgraves and All the Concerts Announced So Far

By Emily Ferguson
All the Red Rocks 2024 Concerts Announced So Far

Concerts

All the Red Rocks 2024 Concerts Announced So Far

By Emily Ferguson
Eleven of the Best Local Rock Bands You Need to Check Out

Local Music

Eleven of the Best Local Rock Bands You Need to Check Out

By Emily Ferguson
Denver Band Broken Record Takes Its "Stadium Emo" Sound to the East Coast

Local Music

Denver Band Broken Record Takes Its "Stadium Emo" Sound to the East Coast

By Michael Mazenko
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation