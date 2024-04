Red Rocks Cancels April 6 Dom Dolla Show Because of 100 mph Wind Predictions

Get ready for another wild ride at Red Rocks : The April 6 concert with Dom Dolla has been canceled because the venue is anticipating 100 mph winds tomorrow. The Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for the area from noon Saturday to noon Sunday.Walking up to Red Rocks is already tough enough — just imagine it with that kind of wind power!Facility management is clearly being more cautious about weather warnings after last year's disastrous hailstorm hit Red Rocks , sending several people to the hospital.The Dom Dolla concert for tonight is still on, though and the April 6 concert was moved to Mission Ballroom...where it already sold out. So a second, early show has been added; tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 p.m. An exclusive, password-protected presale for those who had tickets to tomorrow's Red Rocks show is active until 8:55 p.m. Get tickets to this second Mission show from axs here If you had tickets to the Red Rocks show, you'll receive a credit-card refund within thirty days...or you can go to the point of purchase.Find more Red Rocks concerts here