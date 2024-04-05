Red Rocks Cancels April 6 Dom Dolla Show Because of 100 mph Wind Predictions

Get ready for another wild ride at Red Rocks: The April 6 concert with Dom Dolla has been canceled because the venue is anticipating 100 mph winds tomorrow. The Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for the area from noon Saturday to noon Sunday.
Walking up to Red Rocks is already tough enough — just imagine it with that kind of wind power!
Facility management is clearly being more cautious about weather warnings after last year's disastrous hailstorm hit Red Rocks, sending several people to the hospital.
The Dom Dolla concert for tonight is still on, though and the April 6 concert was moved to Mission Ballroom...where it already sold out. So a second, early show has been added; tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 p.m. An exclusive, password-protected presale for those who had tickets to tomorrow's Red Rocks show is active until 8:55 p.m. Get tickets to this second Mission show from axs here.
If you had tickets to the Red Rocks show, you'll receive a credit-card refund within thirty days...or you can go to the point of purchase.
