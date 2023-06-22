Red Rocks Hailstorm Injures Nearly 100, Venue Blamed for Slow Response

And, we’re having a little talk with Mother Nature about this weather business at Red Rocks. Between a wind-whipped opening night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains and hail, it’s been a crazy six weeks in the foothills. pic.twitter.com/tv7qSZelhY — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

Besides #RedRocks being under a severe thunderstorm warning starting at 9:04pm last night, between 7:16 and 11pm, there wasn’t a single period longer than 5 minutes that didn’t have #lightning within 15 km (9.3 miles) of the amphitheater. #COwx @EventSafety4All @texasembassy https://t.co/ov0jSLXEkx pic.twitter.com/Icj3UXDIZJ — Chris Vagasky ⚡️ (@COweatherman) June 22, 2023

ATTN @Louis_Tomlinson concertgoers: We are currently in a weather delay ⛈️Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we’ll let you know when we’ve received the all clear — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

click to enlarge Hail that made its way into the bathroom during the storm. Kassi Cook

click to enlarge Hail in the Red Rocks parking lot after the storm. Abby Castro

Tonight at Red Rocks was pretty traumatizing. Hid under a tree with my boyfriend and about 25 other people all crowded together and getting pelted by golf ball sized hail. Our concession stand let people crowd under it but we saw several people bleeding and having panic attacks pic.twitter.com/aY6KRSq6j1 — Alyssa Schifano (@alyssaschifano) June 22, 2023

My experience at Red Rocks tonight. I'm still awake because I'm furious and the adrenaline dump was unreal and because I want to make sure I don't show signs of a concussion. pic.twitter.com/q15xVvL3xl — Justin Larson (@thejustinlarson) June 22, 2023

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023