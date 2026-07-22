A fond farewell to Denver’s music scene, the best out there

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It’s rare to find a job you actually love. It’s also just as exceptional to absolutely adore the people you work alongside. For five years, I had both as Westword’s music editor.

But as someone who chases changes, new experiences and a little chaos, I have decided to move back to Washington, D.C., where I will be working for The Atlantic.

There is much to reflect on regarding the last five years. I moved to Denver in January 2020, knowing just a handful of college friends who journeyed out here years before and spoke effusively of the mountains, Red Rocks, murals and a laid-back culture that appealed to someone like me, a mild crust punk whose early 20s transpired at music festivals selling grilled cheese and spinning fire.

When Westword founder Patty Calhoun hired me in November 2021, after we drank enough beers at Stoney’s to fill an alpine lake, I was excited for what the future held, but there was no way to ascertain just how meaningful it would be to become so engrossed in a music scene as spectacular as Denver’s. Most of all, I didn’t realize that this job would deliver so many connections that morphed into genuine friendships, from the artists I interviewed to co-workers whom I will always cherish. Calhoun, meanwhile, became the greatest mentor I could ask for.

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Truthfully, there is no music scene that compares to Denver’s. A persistent cynic, I have always found the word “community” overused and misused, but in this case, it fits. Take Blucifer’s First Rodeo, the new festival (and subject of my final cover story) that local musicians created to fill a cultural void — featuring 259 local bands, at that. It’s not about one-off events, either: You see it when you go to such venues as the hi-dive, where you’ll find members of other bands in the crowd, cheering for their peers on stage.

While musicians meet challenges here that you may not find in other places (for example, it’s easy to tour around East Coast cities; it takes far more effort to tour outside of such a giant state as Colorado), they have an unbreakable spirit that informs the scene’s resolute and thriving nature.

Mostly, they encapsulate one of my favorite quotes from Dr. Frank-N-Furter: “Don’t dream it, be it.”

In my tenure, I discovered some of my favorite new bands and musicians whose music I now listen to year-round. I constantly find myself diving into “Optimistic Voices,” the 2022 album from longtime Denver band Bluebook, which leaves me feeling as refreshed as a cold plunge in a mountain stream. Same with “ROSEWORLD,” the debut album from DOGTAGS that I highlighted in a cover story. I now rarely go on a drive without listening to Horse Bitch, the uniquely wonderful band that puts on some of the best performances I’ve witnessed in my decades of concerts. That group is always on my end-of-year wrap playlists, along with bands and musicians like Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Blood Incantation, DNA Picasso, Cheap Perfume, Dressy Bessy, Tiny Tomboy, Barbara, Sunstoney and Blankslate.

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There are so many more; I couldn’t name them all without this turning into a 5,000-word farewell — but Denver artists have shown me what true grit is, as have the phenomenal independent venues here (I’ve spent more time at the hi-dive and Skylark than anywhere else in the city). As a new chapter in my life commences, they all have inspired me to always maintain my own art endeavors, to overcome challenges with a light heart, and to always say “yes” when someone asks if you want to go to a show (then again, I’ve always abided by the latter).

I know when I return to visit Denver, it won’t just be for a touring artist at Red Rocks. It’ll be to catch as many local shows as I can. The Mile High City fosters fertile ground for creativity, and lucky enough, the resulting blossoms can be seen all year long. Take advantage of it, be inspired by it, and give people their flowers while they’re still here.

Thank you to the Denver music scene and Westword for an unforgettable five years.

Editor’s note: Know someone who should be the next music editor? Is that you? Find more info on how to apply here.