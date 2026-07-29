Critic's Notebook

Fifty years in, AC/DC rocked Denver like it’s 1980

It marked the band's first Denver show in a decade and its first time headlining Empower Field.
By Brandon JohnsonJuly 29, 2026
AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
AC/DC formed in Sydney, Australia, in 1973, founded by brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

Brandon Johnson for Westword
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Denver turned into one massive rock choir as AC/DC stormed into Empower Field at Mile High on its Power Up Tour, lighting up the stadium with pyrotechnics, Angus Young’s trademark schoolboy strut on guitar, and a crowd that gladly handled backup-vocal duties on just about every chorus.

It marked the band’s first Denver show in a decade and its first time headlining Empower Field, so the Mile High City had some catching up to do, and it did. For a band pushing past its fifth decade, AC/DC still played like a band with something to prove. See photos from the show below.

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
Their debut album, “High Voltage,” was released in 1975.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers front row at the Empower Field at Mile High for AC/DC.
Concertgoers front row at the Empower Field at Mile High for AC/DC on July 28.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

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AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour

Brandon Johnson for Westword

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
“Back in Black” (1980) was written as the band’s tribute to Bon Scott, with Brian Johnson penning the lyrics and Angus and Malcolm Young composing the music.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers at Empower Field at Mile High during AC/DC
Concertgoers at Empower Field at Mile High during AC/DC
AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
Denver’s date was the band’s ninth stop across North and Central America on this leg of the Power Up Tour.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A concertgoer wearing AC/DC merch during their performance at Empower Field at Mile High on July 28.
A concertgoer wearing AC/DC merch during their performance at Empower Field at Mile High on July 28.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
The Power Up Tour kicked off in May 2024 and has run through Europe, North America, and Australia.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
By 2009, the RIAA named AC/DC the ninth-best-selling artist in US history.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
It was the band’s first time ever headlining Empower Field at Mile High.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
“Highway to Hell” hit the Top 10 in the UK and Top 20 in the US.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
The current touring lineup is Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, Matt Laug, and Chris Chaney.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers at the Empower Field at Mile High before AC/DC takes the stage.
Concertgoers at the Empower Field at Mile High before AC/DC takes the stage.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

AC/DC performing live at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on July 28 for their 2026 Power Up Tour
The band gained popularity in Australia in the mid-1970s before relocating to London in 1976.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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