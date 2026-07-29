Fifty years in, AC/DC rocked Denver like it’s 1980

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Denver turned into one massive rock choir as AC/DC stormed into Empower Field at Mile High on its Power Up Tour, lighting up the stadium with pyrotechnics, Angus Young’s trademark schoolboy strut on guitar, and a crowd that gladly handled backup-vocal duties on just about every chorus.
It marked the band’s first Denver show in a decade and its first time headlining Empower Field, so the Mile High City had some catching up to do, and it did. For a band pushing past its fifth decade, AC/DC still played like a band with something to prove. See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com