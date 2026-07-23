Photos: The Strokes prove reality awaits everyone, even at 6,450 feet

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The Strokes kicked off their two-night Red Rocks run on the Reality Awaits tour, riding high on their first new album in six years and a comeback single, “Going Shopping,” that’s been all over rock radio.
Julian Casablancas and the band leaned on the “Is This It” and “Room on Fire” deep cuts that made them the poster band of early-2000s garage rock revival, while weaving in fresh material off “Reality Awaits” without losing the room.
Between the red sandstone glow at sunset and a crowd that clearly knew every word of “Last Nite,” it was the kind of show that reminds you why Red Rocks and rock bands with actual riffs still belong together.
See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com