Photos: The Strokes prove reality awaits everyone, even at 6,450 feet

Their album "Is This It" landed on Rolling Stone's list of the Top 10 Debuts of All Time.

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The Strokes kicked off their two-night Red Rocks run on the Reality Awaits tour, riding high on their first new album in six years and a comeback single, “Going Shopping,” that’s been all over rock radio.

Julian Casablancas and the band leaned on the “Is This It” and “Room on Fire” deep cuts that made them the poster band of early-2000s garage rock revival, while weaving in fresh material off “Reality Awaits” without losing the room.

Between the red sandstone glow at sunset and a crowd that clearly knew every word of “Last Nite,” it was the kind of show that reminds you why Red Rocks and rock bands with actual riffs still belong together.

See photos from the show below.

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The lineup has stayed intact since day one: Julian Casablancas, Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr., Fabrizio Moretti, and Nick Valensi. Brandon Johnson for Westword

They earned early buzz for their intense live shows and the release of their 2001 EP “The Modern Age.” Brandon Johnson for Westword

The band took an extended hiatus in the late 2000s before regrouping for 2011’s “Angles.” Brandon Johnson for Westword

Their 2020 album, “The New Abnormal,” won the Grammy for Best Rock Album. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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The Red Rocks crowd during The Strokes. Brandon Johnson for Westword

The band’s sound has been credited with launching a wave of 2000s indie and garage-rock revival acts. Brandon Johnson for Westword

The Strokes formed in New York City in 1998. Brandon Johnson for Westword

“Is This It” went platinum and is widely credited with reigniting interest in garage rock, powered by the single “Last Nite.” Brandon Johnson for Westword