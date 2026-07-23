Critic's Notebook

Photos: The Strokes prove reality awaits everyone, even at 6,450 feet

The Strokes brought New York swagger back to Red Rocks.
By Brandon JohnsonJuly 23, 2026
A photo of The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
Their album "Is This It" landed on Rolling Stone's list of the Top 10 Debuts of All Time.

Brandon Johnson for Westword
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The Strokes kicked off their two-night Red Rocks run on the Reality Awaits tour, riding high on their first new album in six years and a comeback single, “Going Shopping,” that’s been all over rock radio.

Julian Casablancas and the band leaned on the “Is This It” and “Room on Fire” deep cuts that made them the poster band of early-2000s garage rock revival, while weaving in fresh material off “Reality Awaits” without losing the room.

Between the red sandstone glow at sunset and a crowd that clearly knew every word of “Last Nite,” it was the kind of show that reminds you why Red Rocks and rock bands with actual riffs still belong together.

See photos from the show below.

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Editor's Picks

The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
The lineup has stayed intact since day one: Julian Casablancas, Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr., Fabrizio Moretti, and Nick Valensi.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo of The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
They earned early buzz for their intense live shows and the release of their 2001 EP “The Modern Age.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo of The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
The band took an extended hiatus in the late 2000s before regrouping for 2011’s “Angles.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo of The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
Their 2020 album, “The New Abnormal,” won the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo of the crowd at Red Rocks for The Strokes.
The Red Rocks crowd during The Strokes.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo of The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
The band’s sound has been credited with launching a wave of 2000s indie and garage-rock revival acts.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo of The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
The Strokes formed in New York City in 1998.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo of The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
“Is This It” went platinum and is widely credited with reigniting interest in garage rock, powered by the single “Last Nite.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

The Strokes performing live at Red Rocks on July 22.
NME named them Band of the Year in 2002 for defining a generation of indie music.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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