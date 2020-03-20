AEG Live Updates on Concert Postponements and Cancellations

Thom Yorke's show that was originally scheduled at the Mission Ballroom on April 8 has been postponed.

The team at AEG Presents Rocky Mountains has been scrambling to postpone and cancel shows at the Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Stanley Hotel, and 1STBANK Center after Governor Polis's COVID-19 mandate prohibited mass gatherings of 250 or more people.

AEG released the following statement:

The affected venues will remain closed until the date(s) specified by the State of Colorado and public health and safety officials, subject to ongoing reassessment. Venues and events outside the end date of this moratorium may be impacted past the initial period, we will update as more information is available. Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible. For information regarding individual event dates during this applicable time period, up to date information will be reflected on each respective venue’s website and ticket page. If new dates are announced, there is nothing ticket purchasers need to do: tickets are valid for the new date and ticket purchasers to each respective event will be notified. If a show cannot be rescheduled once the moratorium is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase, again within 30 business days.



AEG sent out the following information about cancellations and rescheduled events:

1STBANK CENTER

JEFF DUNHAM – Saturday, April 4, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020. Doors 4 p.m. Show 5 p.m. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

ALLAN RAYMAN – Thursday, April 23, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

ALI GATIE – Wednesday, April 22, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

ARMNHMR with We Are Fury – Thursday, March 19, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

ASGEIR – Sunday, March 15, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

BLACK MARBLE – Tuesday, April 14, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

CHET PORTER – Saturday, April 25, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DEAFHEAVEN with Inter Arma and Greet Death – Saturday, March 21, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DESTROYER with Nap Eyes - Monday, March 16, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

THE DISTRICTS – Monday, March 23, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

DMVU x TVBOO - Friday May 1, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

ELOHIM – Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

FLORA CASH – Tuesday, March 31, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Monday, July 20, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

FUTUREBIRDS - Thursday, March 26, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

GOTH BABE – Wednesday, March 25, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date is July 11, 2020. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

GREG DULLI – Tuesday, May 19, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

HINDS – Tuesday, May 26, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

JONATHAN WILSON – Wednesday, March 18, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

LAWRENCE with Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers – Saturday, March 14, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

LESPECIAL - Friday, March 13, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

MAN MAN – Sunday, April 26, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

MO LOWDA & THE HUMBLE – Friday, April 24, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

OVERCOATS – Thursday, April 9, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

PETER BJORN AND JOHN with Methyl Ethyl - Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

PORCHES with Sassy 009 – Saturday, April 11, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

POST ANIMAL with Twen - Thursday, April 16, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

PUSSY RIOT with Deli Girls- Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

THE RESIDENTS - Tuesday, April 21, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE: Plays One Love featuring music of Bob Marley for kids – Saturday, March 14, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

THE FRIGHTS with the Happy Fits – Tuesday, April 7, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

TENTH MOUNTAIN DIVISION - Friday, March 20, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

TOKIMONSTA - Monday, May 11, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - Friday, May 8, 2020 & Saturday, May 9, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

U.S. GIRLS – Sunday, April 12, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

WEYES BLOOD – Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

WHITE DENIM with Chris Forsyth and The Whiffs – Friday, March 27 & Saturday, March 28, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

YVES TUMOR – Wednesday, April 8, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

GOTHIC THEATRE

AVI KAPLAN – Saturday, March 21, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

CARNIFAX – Friday, March 20, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

CHICANO BATMAN - Tuesday, May 19, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DAN DEACON with Ed Schrader’s Music Beat and Entrancer – Saturday, March 28, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DEL MCCOURY BAND – Friday, March 27, 2020. This show is cancelled. If you purchased your tickets via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase

THE DRIVER ERA – Tuesday, April 28, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

THE ENGLISH BEAT - Friday, April 24, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

GEOFF TATE with Till Death Do Us Part – Thursday, March 26, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

JACOB COLLIER - Sunday, April 26, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

JOYWAVE – Wednesday, May 13, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Monday, September 14, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

LOVELYTHEBAND - Tuesday, June 9, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

MANDY MOORE – Saturday, May 9, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

MXMTOON - Saturday, May 23, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

OF MONTREAL – Sunday, March 29, 2020. This show is cancelled. If you purchased your tickets via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase

OLIVIA O’BRIEN with Hey Violet – Sunday, March 22, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

PHOSPHORESCENT – Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

REAL ESTATE with Itasca - Monday, May 18, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

SASHA SLOAN – Friday, April 3, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Gothic Theatre. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

SOCCER MOMMY– Wednesday, April 22, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

MISSION BALLROOM

BAD RELIGION / ALKALINE TRIO with War on Women – Monday, March 30, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

BEAR GRILLZ with Gentleman’s Club, Al Ross, OG Nixin and Joof B2B Morf – Saturday, April 4, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020. New. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

BEATS ANTIQUE with Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, Edamame - Friday, April 3, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Friday, August 28, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DANCE GAVIN DANCE with Animals as Leaders, Issues, Veil of Maya and Royal Coda – Saturday, April 18, 2020. his show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

GRACE POTTER with Bailen – Saturday, March 28, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

LETTERKENNY – Friday, April 10, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

NIGHTMARES ON WAX with Mark Farina, Cut Chemist and MIDIcinal – Monday, April 20, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

THIRD EYE BLIND – Thursday, March 19, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

THOM YORKE – Wednesday, April 8, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

WATSKY / HOBO JOHNSON with Travis Thompson – Saturday, May 2, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

WHISKEY MYERS – Friday, March 27, 2020. This show has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 15, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

OGDEN THEATRE

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB – Monday, April 20, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

COIN with Sure Sure – Tuesday, March 31, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DABIN – Friday, March 20, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DROELOE – Saturday, March 28, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

G HERBO with King Von, Lil Loaded, Shaun Sloan + special guest Pretty Savage – Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

GIRL TALK – Friday, May 8, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

JAMESTOWN REVIVAL with Desure – Wednesday, March 18, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

KREWELLA – Saturday, May 2, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

LITTLE DRAGON – Friday, May 1, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

MERSIV with Luzcid, Tiedye Ky, Dalek One and Opalyte – Friday, March 27, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

NORA EN PURE with Amtrac and ATone – Saturday, March 14, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

SILVERSTEIN with Four Year Strong and I the Mighty – Saturday, April 4, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Doors 6:00PM. Show 7:15PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

SNOH AALEGRA with Quin – Friday, April 24, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

SOFI TUKKER with LP Giobbi, Jaguar Nights – Wednesday, April 15 & Thursday, April 16, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

SPAG HEDDY – Saturday, March 21, 2020. This show was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

TENNIS – Friday, April 10, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

TIGER ARMY’S ORCHARD AFLAME with Wayne Hancock, Delta Boomers (4/17) and Masked Intruder, Colfax Speed Queen (4/18) – Friday, April 17, 2020 and Saturday, April 18, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

VALENTINO KHAN – Saturday, April 25, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

AMY GRANT – Thursday, March 19, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 21, 2021. Doors 6:30PM. Show 7:30PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

ANDY BOROWITZ - Saturday, April 25, 2020. This event was cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

CHRIS TUCKER – Friday, March 20, 2020. This show is being rescheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

COLIN HAY – Saturday, March 14, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2021. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – Wednesday, March 18, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

NATIONAL WESTERN COMPLEX

DARK PALACE – Thursday, April 9, Friday April 10, & Saturday April 11, 2020. This event was cancelled. For tickets purchased via Ticket Socket online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

PEPSI CENTER

CELINE DION – Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

AARON LEWIS – Wednesday, March 25, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

GANJA WHITE NIGHT – Friday, April 17, 2020, Saturday, April 18, 2020 and Sunday, April 19, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020, Saturday, November 7, 2020 and Sunday, November 8, 2020. Doors 5:00PM. Show 5:00PM. Friday tickets will be honored for new Friday date, Saturday tickets will be honored for the new Saturday date and Sunday tickets will be honored for the new Sunday date.

TREVOR HALL & CITIZEN COPE with Rising Appalachia - Friday, May 1, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date is Sunday, October 11, 2020. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

STANLEY HOTEL

BUILT TO SPILL – Tuesday, March 28, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

REVEREND HORTON HEAT with Jimmy Dale Richardson and Electric Six – Tuesday, April 7, 2020. This show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

LETTUCE - April 10 and 11, 2020. These shows are being cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.