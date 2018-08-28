AEG's New Lottery Aims to Make Buying Concert Tickets Feel Fair

Big promoters are great at putting on concerts, says AEG co-president and senior talent buyer Don Strasburg, who is regularly recognized as one of the top promoters in the country. "What I think we’re really bad at is selling tickets," he acknowledges. "Not that we’re bad at it. But it’s not convenient for the costumer. It doesn’t feel – even though it is – it doesn’t feel fair."

Fair or not, he's right that music fans have no shortage of gripes when it comes to buying concert tickets: Paranoia that bots and scalpers purchase most of them abounds and prices are sky-high, especially when fees are added. And the entire process of showing up online at a certain on-sale time – mostly the inconvenient hour of 10 a.m. on a Friday – gives people with faster computer connections, flexible schedules and quicker typing skills an unfair advantage over work-a-day mortals.

Last year Westword reporter Chris Walker told the story of Chris Howard, who had logged online when tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. for a Gorillaz concert at Red Rocks; he was beaten to the punch by other fans and possibly bots. "Absolute horse shit," he posted to the concert's Facebook page. "I got in line right at 10 a.m. on the dot waited in the damn cue for 15 mins and they were all gone already. I’ve been waiting to see them live since I was a little kid, and was ready right on time for a ticket. Now I have to hunt down two at a bullshit scalped price.... I have never been so upset over not getting a ticket to a show.”