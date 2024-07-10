More on That Red Rocks UFO Sighting...and the Lack of Photographs

Coincidence or conspiracy?
The day we published our story about a UFO sighting over Red Rocks just happened to be World UFO Day. In honor of that July 2 honorific, Red Rocks had even released an Alien Travel Spotify playlist. But reports of the sighting were no publicity prank, says Michael Lehmann, who was working just his second job as a stagehand at the legendary venue on June 5, loading out equipment after the All Time Low show.
"I was working there when one of the loaders said, 'Hey, what's that up in the sky? Looks like a spaceship,'" Lehmann recalls. He and the dozen or so others on the crew all looked up. And "Holy shit, dude!"
There were about fifteen bright white lights, stacked three high, and "they're going around this thing, and the lights could help you see its shape," says Lehmann.
One of the stagehands grabbed a flashlight and illuminated what seemed to be a black oval disc several hundred feet long. It tipped, Lehmann says, moved about the length of itself, and then disappeared.
A flashlight? Why not a phone? "Why didn't we get a picture?" Lehmann asks, before I can.
"We're loading a semi, it's dangerous," he answers "Our hands are full, and it happened so quickly. We really didn't know what we were looking for. It was maybe thirty, forty seconds..."
He may not have taken photo, but he took other action. "I went home, immediately texted my family," Lehmann recalls. Then he called the Jefferson County Sheriff, NORAD, Denver International Airport (no stranger to conspiracy theories itself) and more. "I tried calling everywhere that had airplanes," he says.
The next day, Lehmann filed a report with the National UFO Reporting Center. "This thing was totally silent. It didn't make a sound," his anonymous account states. "What's even crazier is that as soon as we all started noticing it and stopped what we were doing to pay attention to it, the craft tipped at an angle and slowly started moving belly-first to the east. Then it started fading away until it was invisible. It didn't shoot off into the distance. It simply dissolved into the ether. We all watched it vanish.
"This was not a plane. It wasn't a satellite, a drone, or anything like that," he continues. "There was no mistaking what this was: We all saw a giant disc-shaped craft hovering a few hundred feet above the ground with three rows of windows and lights. Then we all saw it fade into nothing as soon as it knew it was being watched."
Lehmann also contacted the Mutual UFO Network. "I'm not saying it was aliens," he says. "It could have been the government. That's why I reached out to MUFON."
He even met up with a MUFON investigator at Red Rocks; he's still waiting for the results of that investigation. But then a reporter who'd seen a Facebook post Lehmann had posted about the sighting contacted him, and news of the incident took off faster than that spaceship. "It's been crazy, really crazy," Lehmann says.
For Red Rocks, too. Management there is more accustomed to fielding questions about tickets, not UFO reports filed by anonymous employees that go global before they get to the venue's office. "There's no official protocol, but I think we all assume if someone sees something, they'll say something — and, hopefully, next time take a photo," says Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts.
"As you may know, almost 25 percent of the Red Rocks audience on any given night may be from out of town — and apparently from other parts of the universe," Kitts adds. "We welcome them all — until they try to eat us or something."
The truth is out there...and in the meantime, watch for UFO merch, coming to Red Rocks soon.