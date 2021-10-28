Support Us

Brandi Carlile, Swedish House Mafia and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

October 28, 2021 5:50AM

Brandi Carlile plays two nights at Red Rocks next September.
Brandi Carlile plays two nights at Red Rocks next September. Neil Krug
Brandi Carlile brings her Beyond These Silent Days tour to Red Rocks on Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10. Tickets ($59.95-$129.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 29.

Swedish House Mafia's first tour in a decade includes a Sunday, August 21, show at Ball Arena. Tickets ($39.50-$275.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 29.

Railroad Earth plays a two-night New Year's run at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1. Tickets ($49.75-$99.75) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 29.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Marcus King: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $35.

BALL ARENA

Swedish House Mafia: Sun., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$275.50.

BLACK SHEEP

Anuhea: Thu., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $20
Lady Denim: Thu., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $15.
Sleep: With Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Matt Sweeney, Tue., April 19, 7 p.m., $35.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Aries: Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Low Cut Connie: Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $20.
Slenderbodies: Sat., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., $22.
Wilderado: Thu., March 31, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Steve Hackett: Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Azizi Gibson: Thu., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $18-$50
Nuu$hi: With Oolacile, Phonon, Saka, Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Railroad Earth: With Dustbowl Revival, Fri., Dec. 31, and Sat., Jan. 1, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.

FOX THEATRE

Car Seat Headrest: With Bartees Strange, Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

GLOBE HALL

Courtship.: With the Palms, Mon., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $22.
Free Throw: With Dogleg and Charmer, Wed., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $20.
Susto: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., and Sun., April 3, 8 p.m., $22.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Don Broco: Fri., April 22, 7:30 p.m., $25-$27.
Honne: Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Mayday Parade: With Real Friends, Magnolia Park, Wed., March 2, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

LARIMER LOUNGE

22 & good 4 u (Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo): Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $22.
Dela Matter: With Sullen Mary and Past Sugar, Sun., Nov. 28, 3 p.m., $12.
GOST: With True Body, Fri., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $16.
Jake Scott: Sun., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $12.
Nate Leblanc: With VISUS, Don Jamal and Byrnes, Thu., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $12.
The Plug: Ft. Josh Fedz with Critz and Londen Summers, Fri., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $10.
SASAMI: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m.

LOST LAKE

Destino: With Joshua Day, CONNORPARTY, Sun., Dec. 5, 3 p.m., $12.
Magnolia Grove: With Blankslate, Kodak Connection, Thu., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $12
Remedy: With Nub, Bad Roommates and Cosmic Problems, Sun., Nov. 28, 3 p.m., $12.
Smith & Thell: Sat., Jan. 29, 9 p.m.
Tulatronic: With Tri-Tip, Chando and Low Frequency Output, Sat., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $13.
We Are Scientists: Mon., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $22.

MARQUIS THEATER

Cobra Man: Tue., April 5, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night: With the Band Camino, DREAMERS, Weathers, Elektric Animals, Thu., Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., $35-$55.
Conan Gray: With bülow, Wed., April 20, 7 p.m., $36-$70.
Jessie James Decker: Sat., June 4, 8 p.m., $39.95-$65.
Lettuce: With Brasstracks, the TMRW PPL, Sat., Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$60.
The Wood Brothers: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $36.75-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Car Seat Headrest: With Bartees Strange, Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $30-$75.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Anuhea: With Thrive and Lea Love, Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Dragonforce: With Battle Beast and Seven Spires, Sun., March 20, 7:30 p.m., $30-$250.
Omnium Gatherum: With Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate and more, Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Symphony X: With Haken and Trope, Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $32.50-$250.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Mystery Science Theatre 3000: Mon., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $59.95-$65.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: Tue., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $55-$165.
Slash: With Dead Sara, Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Brandi Carlile: With Lucius, Allison Russell (9/9) and the Indigo Girls, Allison Russell (9/10), Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $59.95-$129.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Elton Dan & the Rocket Band & GDD: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $27.50.

SUMMIT

Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather: With the Dirty Nil and Worriers, Fri., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $30.
Drain Gang: Wed., April 13, 8 p.m., $30.
Jacob Banks: Tue., Feb. 1, 7 p.m., $27.50.
Tai Verdes: Fri., May 13, 7 p.m., $27.50.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
