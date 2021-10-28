Brandi Carlile, Swedish House Mafia and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Swedish House Mafia's first tour in a decade includes a Sunday, August 21, show at Ball Arena. Tickets ($39.50-$275.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 29.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Marcus King: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $35.
AGGIE THEATRE
BALL ARENA
Swedish House Mafia: Sun., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$275.50.
BLACK SHEEP
Anuhea: Thu., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $20
Lady Denim: Thu., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $15.
Sleep: With Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Matt Sweeney, Tue., April 19, 7 p.m., $35.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Aries: Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Low Cut Connie: Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $20.
Slenderbodies: Sat., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., $22.
Wilderado: Thu., March 31, 8 p.m., $20.
BOULDER THEATER
Steve Hackett: Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Azizi Gibson: Thu., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $18-$50
Nuu$hi: With Oolacile, Phonon, Saka, Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Railroad Earth: With Dustbowl Revival, Fri., Dec. 31, and Sat., Jan. 1, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.
FOX THEATRE
Car Seat Headrest: With Bartees Strange, Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
GLOBE HALL
Courtship.: With the Palms, Mon., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $22.
Free Throw: With Dogleg and Charmer, Wed., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $20.
Susto: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., and Sun., April 3, 8 p.m., $22.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Don Broco: Fri., April 22, 7:30 p.m., $25-$27.
Honne: Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Mayday Parade: With Real Friends, Magnolia Park, Wed., March 2, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
LARIMER LOUNGE
22 & good 4 u (Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo): Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $22.
Dela Matter: With Sullen Mary and Past Sugar, Sun., Nov. 28, 3 p.m., $12.
GOST: With True Body, Fri., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $16.
Jake Scott: Sun., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $12.
Nate Leblanc: With VISUS, Don Jamal and Byrnes, Thu., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $12.
The Plug: Ft. Josh Fedz with Critz and Londen Summers, Fri., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $10.
SASAMI: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m.
LOST LAKE
Destino: With Joshua Day, CONNORPARTY, Sun., Dec. 5, 3 p.m., $12.
Magnolia Grove: With Blankslate, Kodak Connection, Thu., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $12
Remedy: With Nub, Bad Roommates and Cosmic Problems, Sun., Nov. 28, 3 p.m., $12.
Smith & Thell: Sat., Jan. 29, 9 p.m.
Tulatronic: With Tri-Tip, Chando and Low Frequency Output, Sat., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $13.
We Are Scientists: Mon., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $22.
MARQUIS THEATER
Cobra Man: Tue., April 5, 7 p.m., $20.
MISSION BALLROOM
Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night: With the Band Camino, DREAMERS, Weathers, Elektric Animals, Thu., Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., $35-$55.
Conan Gray: With bülow, Wed., April 20, 7 p.m., $36-$70.
Jessie James Decker: Sat., June 4, 8 p.m., $39.95-$65.
Lettuce: With Brasstracks, the TMRW PPL, Sat., Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$60.
The Wood Brothers: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $36.75-$75.
OGDEN THEATRE
Car Seat Headrest: With Bartees Strange, Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $30-$75.
ORIENTAL THEATER
Anuhea: With Thrive and Lea Love, Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Dragonforce: With Battle Beast and Seven Spires, Sun., March 20, 7:30 p.m., $30-$250.
Omnium Gatherum: With Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate and more, Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Symphony X: With Haken and Trope, Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $32.50-$250.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Mystery Science Theatre 3000: Mon., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $59.95-$65.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: Tue., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $55-$165.
Slash: With Dead Sara, Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Brandi Carlile: With Lucius, Allison Russell (9/9) and the Indigo Girls, Allison Russell (9/10), Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $59.95-$129.50.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band & GDD: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $27.50.
SUMMIT
Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather: With the Dirty Nil and Worriers, Fri., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $30.
Drain Gang: Wed., April 13, 8 p.m., $30.
Jacob Banks: Tue., Feb. 1, 7 p.m., $27.50.
Tai Verdes: Fri., May 13, 7 p.m., $27.50.
