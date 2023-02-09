The Avett Brothers, Skinny Puppy and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Skinny Puppy just announced its final tour and will be stopping by Denver to perform at Summit Music Hall on Wednesday, May 3. Tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every other new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour: Tue., July 11, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Ricardo Montaner: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $89-$272
BOULDER THEATER
Boney James: Detour: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
Jorma Kaukonen: Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $35-$45
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Rob Zombie: With Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter, Sat., Sept. 16, 6 p.m., $40-$129.95
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Pouya: Wed., April 26, 6 p.m., $32.50-$65
The Sisters of Mercy: Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., $49.75-$75
Thrice: The Artist in the Ambulance (20th Anniversary): Mon., June 12, 6:30 & 7 p.m., $32.50-$69.50
FOX THEATRE
Mighty Poplar: With Noam Pikelny & Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), Andrew Marlin (Watchhouse) and Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon), Mon., May 8, 8 p.m., $25-$27
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute: Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20
GLOBE HALL
Thunderstorm Artis: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $25
Demob Happy: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $18
Mighty Poplar: With Noam Pikelny & Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), Andrew Marlin (Watchhouse) and Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon), Wed., May 10, 7 p.m., $35
GOTHIC THEATRE
Pinback: With Disheveled Cuss, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $27-$44
T.J. Miller: Thu., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $39-$79
Whitechapel: With Archspire, Malevolence and Entheos, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m.
HI-DIVE
Munly & The Lupercalians: With Ryan Wong & His Country Sounds and Voight, Sun., March 5, 7 p.m., $15-$18
Down Time: With The Mañanas and Barbara, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Vomit Forth: With Upon Stone, Cronos Compulsion and Phthisis, Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Palehorse/Palerider: With Git Some, Ghosts of Glaciers and DespAIR Jordan, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Weedeater: With High Tone Son of a Bitch and Adam Faucett, Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $25
LARIMER LOUNGE
Black Belt Eagle Scout: Wit Glass and Adobo, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15
LOADED
Phonk City: Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., free
Henry AZ: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $15
Night Routine: With The Elegant Plums and The Curtis Brothers, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $10
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Pamlico Sound: With Wild Love Tigress and Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $15
Wormwitch: Mon., April 17, 8 p.m., $15
Alex Lahey: With Liza Anne, Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $20
OURS: Unfollow Tour: Wed., July 5, 8 p.m., $25
MARQUIS THEATER
Heart to Gold: With Relate, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $15
Shadow of Intent: With Brand of Sacrifice, Bodysnatcher and Boundaries, Wed., April 19, 6 p.m., $20
Until I Wake: 'A Tour Inside My Head': With Dark Divine and Catch Your Breath, Sun., April 23, 5:30 p.m., $15
Allegaeon: Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., $16
Off With Their Heads: Home (10 Year Anniversary): With Single Mothers, Sun., June 25, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
Party Pupils B2B Pat Lok: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $25
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $20
Phyphr: With Slynk, Dredlok and Eliptek, Fri., April 7, 8:30 p.m., $20
Amtrac: Sat., May 20, 10 p.m., $20
MISSION BALLROOM
Billy Strings: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m.
The Les Claypool Frog Brigade: The Summer of Green Tour 2023: With Fishbone, Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $45-$85
NGHTMRE: 2023 DRMVRSE Tour: Fri., May 26, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $39.95-$69
NUMBER 38
Good for Nothin’ Thunder Mountain Boys: Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., free
DJ Simone Says: Fri., Feb. 17, 6 p.m., free
OGDEN THEATRE
Masked Wolf: Sun., April 30, 7:30 p.m.
lovelytheband: With Beach Weather, Thu., June 15, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$35
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Shane Gillis Live: Sun., April 2, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40-$50
Gladys Knight: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $48-$128
HA*ASH: Mi Salida Contigo Tour USA 2023: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $39.50-$179.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Opiuo: With The Opulent Orchestra, Beats Antique, Supertask, DMVU and Groovsauce, Sun., May 21, 5:30 p.m., $45-$79.95
Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Lawrence, Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., $52-$250
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: With Perfume Genius, Mon., June 5, 8 p.m.
Quinn XCII: The People's Tour: With A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf, Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m.
Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth Tour: With Semisonic and Del Amitri, Tue., June 13, 7 p.m., $47-$300
The Avett Brothers: Fri., July 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., July 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., July 9, 6:30 p.m., $70-$125
Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour: Mon., July 17, 8 p.m., $39-$60
The Revivalists: With Band of Horses and The Heavy Heavy, Thu., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $55-$500
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Skinny Puppy: Final Tour: With Lead Into Gold, Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $35
Bi-2: Thu., May 18, 7 p.m., $80-$100
Electric Callboyno World Tour 2023: Sun., Sept. 3, 6 p.m., $34.50
