The Avett Brothers, Interpol and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

January 27, 2022 5:55AM

The Avett Brothers play three nights at Red Rocks in July.
The Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run, Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10. Darrell Scott opens on Friday, while Regina Spektor is on Sunday's bill. Tickets ($65-$125) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 11.

Interpol, which just finished recording its seventh studio album, headlines the Mission Ballroom on May 3 as part of its first tour in two years. Matthew Dear opens. Tickets ($35.50-$75) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 28.

The Decemberists bring its Arise From the Bunkers! Tour to the Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 12, with Brigid Mae Power opening. Tickets ($42-$99.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 28.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BELLCO THEATRE

Los Tigres del Norte: Mon., April 18, 8 p.m., $49-$249.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Failure: Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Futurebirds: Thu., March 10, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Slothrust: Sat., April 30, 8 p.m., $22.50.
A Wilhelm Scream: Thu., June 23, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Al Di Meola: Tue., March 29, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM

Chris Webby: Wed., April 20, 8 p.m., $22.50-$82.50.
Circles Around the Sun: Fri., April 1, 8 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. VCTRE & Sumthin Sumthin with Saka, Omnist (Ballroom) + Somatoast & DRRTYWULVZ with Dillard (Other Side), Thu., March 17, 8:30 p.m., $15-$25.
SHIFT: Ft. Axel Thesleff & Josh Teed, Thu., April 21, 8:30 p.m., $10-$25.

CIVIC CENTER PARK

Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree: Zeds Dead and Friends: Mon., July 4, 3 p.m., $54.95-$129. Civic Center Park,

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

I Love the ’90s featuring Vanilla Ice: With All-4-One, Kid ’n Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC, Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $30-$90.

FOX THEATRE

22 and Good 4 U: A Taylor Swift vs. Olivia Rodrigo Night: Sat., March 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Bound for Peaches: Tribute to the Allman Brothers and Tedeschi Trucks Band, featuring members from Eminence Ensemble, Envy Alo, Pandas & People, Legato, Squeaky Feet, Maddy MacMahon and more. With Slippery When Wet and Chris Choate, Fri., May 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
G. Love & the Juice: Sat., March 5, 9 p.m., $35-$109.
George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk Perform the Meters: Sun., March 6, 9 p.m., $40-$45.
Indigo De Souza: Tue., March 22, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
Kikagaku Moyo: Wed., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Steve Gunn: Wed., April 13, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.

GLOBE HALL

Coast to Ghost: With Old 40 Band and Stocks, Fri., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $12.
Dog City Disco: Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $15.
Forester: Tue., April 12, 8 p.m.
Magnolia Grove: With Post War and Keep Off the Grass, Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $12.
Steve Gunn: Thu., April 14, 8 p.m.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Pedro the Lion: With Charlotte Cornfield, Wed., May 25, 8 p.m., $25.
The SteelDrivers: Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45.

HI-DIVE

Curious Things: With Broken Record and Hooper, Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.
Dead Orchids: With Doom Scroll, Fables of the Fall, Christopher Belanger, Thu., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
R. A. P. Ferreira and Sha Ray: Sun., March 20, 9 p.m.
Ravagers: With Suzi Moon, Tuff Bluff, Sun., May 1, 9 p.m.
Tino Drima: With Supreme Joy, Little Trips, Mon., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
William Basinski: Fri., May 13, 9 p.m.,

LARIMER LOUNGE

DJ Susan x CJ: With Matty Ghost B2B Owie + Vitamin P, Sat., March 5, 9 p.m., $25.
Gayle: Sat., April 9, 9 p.m., $19.99.
Liza Anne: Wed., March 16, 8 p.m.
Mattiel: Wed., April 20, 8 p.m.
Open House: With warner case, PARMAJAWN + b2b: iivx x Airtrafique x Emerald Wells x Sam Kahn x STLLR, Sat., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., free.

LEVITT PAVILLION DENVER

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: With the Samples and Freddy Jones Band, Sat., May 14, 5 p.m., $30-$99.75.

LOST LAKE

Chromadrift: With MYTHirst, Sun., Feb. 6, 4 p.m., $12.
Innerspace: With False Report, Lungburn, Relate, Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $12.
King Cardinal: With Claire Heywood and Corsicana, Fri., April 1, 9 p.m., $12.
Prism B!tch: With Horse Girl and the Bud Bronson Band, Thu., March 31, 8 p.m., $12.
Silver Synthetic: Tue., March 29, 8 p.m., $15.
Your Own Medicine: Fri., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Lauren Sanderson: Sat., April 30, 7 p.m., $18.
Prince Daddy & the Hyena: Tue., April 26, 7 p.m., $19.
Suitable Miss: Fri., March 18, 7 p.m., $12.
Sumac: Sun., March 13, 7 p.m.
The Rumjacks and Flatfoot 56: Thu., May 26, 7 p.m., $17.

MISSION BALLROOM

The Decemberists: With Brigid Mae Power, Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $42-$99.95.
Denzel Curry: With Kenny Mason, Mike Dimes, Playthatboizay, Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., $35.50-$59.50.
Interpol: With Matthew Dear, Tue., May 3, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Kikagaku Moyo: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$69.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Avett Brothers: With Darrell Scott (7/8) and Regina Spektor (7/10), Fri., July 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., July 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., July 10, 6:30 p.m., $65-$125.
Jai Wolf & San Holo: With Manila Killa and Tsu Nami, Wed., June 8, 6 p.m., $49.95-$75.
Ray LaMontagne: Tue., May 10, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Steve Miller Band: Mon., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95
Subtronics: With Rusko, Yheti, G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky, Tiedye Ky b2b G-Space, ZINGARA b2b Austeria, Austeria b2b ZINGARA, Thu., April 21, 6 p.m., $39.99-$69.
Thomas Rhett: With Parker McCollum and Conner Smith, Fri., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$169.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Cody Qualls & the Brand New Ancients: Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Keith Harkin: Thu., March 3, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
My Blue Sky - Tribute to the Allman Brothers: Sat., March 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Willy Porter: Fri., April 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT

Hayden James: Sat., May 28, 8 p.m.
Pecos & the Rooftops: Thu., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $17.
Poppy: Thu., March 17, 7 p.m., $27.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
