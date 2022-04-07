Support Us

Backstreet Boys, Korn and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

April 7, 2022 5:55AM

Backstreet Boys come to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 22. courtesy Backstreet Boys
This is a good spot for an "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" joke, but we'll skip it and just tell you that everyone's second-favorite ’90s boy band is coming to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Monday, August 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and go as high as $250. If that's not enough late-’90s/early-aughts nostalgia to sate your appetite, check out Korn and Evanescence at Ball Arena on Tuesday, August 16, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$125.

Denver legend Slim Cessna's Auto Club is playing a free show at Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, August 21, at 5 p.m. The venue has a ton of free shows this summer.

City Park Jazz is throwing a tribute at City Park Pavilion for Denver jazz icon Ron Miles, who passed away in March. It's one of nearly a dozen free shows at the park this summer.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


BALL ARENA

Machine Gun Kelly: Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $69.50
Korn x Evanescence - 2022 Summer Tour: Tue., Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$125

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Taylor Fest: Sat., June 4, 9 p.m., $20
Let's Eat Grandma: Mon., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $22.50
The Vegabonds: With The Stews & 87 Nights, Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$23

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM

Kevin Gates: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $39.50
Everyone Orchestra: With Holly Bowling, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $22
Supertask: With Thought Process, Niraya and Rorshac, Sat., May 14, 9 p.m., $22
Lil Tracy: With Brennan Savage, Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Dirtwire: Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$35.50

CITY PARK PAVILION

City Park Jazz: Tribute to Ron Miles feat. Shane Endsley, Sun., June 5, 6 p.m., free
Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra feat. Fiesta Colorado Dance Company: Sun., June 12, 6 p.m., free
Hazel Miller & The Collective: Sun., June 19, 6 p.m., free
Paa Kow: Sun., June 26, 6 p.m., free
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Sun., July 3, 6 p.m., free
Euforquestra: Sun., July 10, 6 p.m., free
3rd Annual Brass Band Extravaganza with No Hands Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band: Sun., July 17, 5 p.m., free
Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles: Sun., July 24, 6 p.m., free
Jakarta: Sun., July 31, 6 p.m., free
Colorado Mambo Orchestra: Sun., Aug. 7, 6 p.m., free

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

2022 P1Harmony Live Tour: Fri., May 13, 6:30 p.m., $53.25-$183.25.
Banks - Serpentina Tour: With Lauren Jauregui, Tue., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $35-$59.50

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Backstreet Boys: Mon., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $45-$250

FoCoMX 2022, FORT COLLINS

The Burroughs, Alysia Kraft Band, Slow Caves, Liz Barnez, Musketeer Gripweed, John Magnie of the Subdudes, Gasoline Lollipops, SF1, Companion, Sugar Britches, iZCALLi, Write Minded, Post Paradise and many more: Fri., April 22, noon; Sat., April 23, noon, $50-$60.

GERALD R FORD AMPHITHEATER, VAIL

Amos Lee and the Colorado Symphony: With Danielle Ponder., Sun., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $50-99.50.
Nate Bargatze: Sat., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $45-$75

GRIZZLY ROSE

Trey Lewis: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $15
Randy Houser: Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $35
Rodney Atkins: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $30
Travis Denning: Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $18
Randy Rogers: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $25
Eli Young Band: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $30
Great Divide: Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Colt Ford: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $20
Sawyer Brown: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $25

HI-DIVE

Whiskerman: Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12

LEVITT PAVILION

Calvin Arsenia: With Nina de Freitas, Thu., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., free
Ginga: Thu., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., free
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With George Cessna, Sun., Aug. 21, 5 p.m., free
North Mississippi Allstars: Wed., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., free
Keller Williams: Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., free

LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS

The Mastersons: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m.
Bonnie & Taylor Sims and Megan Burtt: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $15-$80
An Evening with Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater: Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $30-$35

MARQUIS THEATER

American Full Moon: 30 Years of Moonspell: With Swallow the Sun and Witherfall, Sun., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., $23
Wood Belly "Great Big Skies" Record Release Show: Fri., June 3, 7 p.m., $15
These Arms Are Snakes: With Git Some, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., $25

MEOW WOLF

Danceportation: The Party Portal with Anthony Naples, DJ Stingray 313, Gee Dee, Henry Wu, RE:NI and Seb Wildblood., Sun., May 29, 10:30 p.m., $85

MISSION BALLROOM

Mac DeMarco: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $46.50-$85

MOES ORIGINAL BBQ AND BOWL

Jr. Rabbit: With Jaguar Stevens, Volts Delicious and Radio Fluke, Sat., May 7, 7:30 p.m

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Andy Thorn & Burning Grass 4/20 Party: Wed., April 20, 8 p.m., $14.20-$17
Hype 90's & 2000's Dance Party: Sat., April 23, 9 p.m., $26-$30

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

She & Him: Mon., June 13, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95
Lupita D'alessio y Maria Jose - Aqui Estoy Yo Tour USA: Fri., Sept. 2, 8:30 p.m., $59-$199
Julieta Venegas: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Tech N9ne - Asin9ne Tour 2022: With Joey Cool, X-Raided, and iMayday!, Sun., May 1, 6 p.m., $49.75
Stick Figure: With The Movement, HIRIE and The Elovaters., Sun., June 5, 6:30 p.m., $59.50 - $99.50
Father John Misty and the Colorado Symphony: With Suki Waterhouse., Sun., July 31, 8 p.m., $49.99-$95.99
Amos Lee: With Noah Kahan., Tue., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $49.95-$85
REZZ: With Of The Trees, CHEE, KILL SCRIPT, Canabliss & Fise., Fri., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $44.95-$89.95
Why Don't We: The Good Times Only Tour: With The Aces and JVKE, Sun., June 19, 7 p.m.

TELLURIDE TOWN PARK

Telluride Jazz Festival: Fri., Aug. 12, 11 a.m.; Sat., Aug. 13, 11 a.m.; Sun., Aug. 14, 11 a.m.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

