Backstreet Boys, Korn and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



Colt Ford: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $20







This is a good spot for an "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" joke, but we'll skip it and just tell you that everyone's second-favorite ’90s boy band is coming to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Monday, August 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and go as high as $250. If that's not enough late-’90s/early-aughts nostalgia to sate your appetite, check out Korn and Evanescence at Ball Arena on Tuesday, August 16, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$125.Denver legend Slim Cessna's Auto Club is playing a free show at Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, August 21, at 5 p.m. The venue has a ton of free shows this summer.City Park Jazz is throwing a tribute at City Park Pavilion for Denver jazz icon Ron Miles , who passed away in March. It's one of nearly a dozen free shows at the park this summer.Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $69.50Tue., Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$125Sat., June 4, 9 p.m., $20Mon., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $22.50With The Stews & 87 Nights, Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$23Fri., April 15, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $39.50With Holly Bowling, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $22With Thought Process, Niraya and Rorshac, Sat., May 14, 9 p.m., $22With Brennan Savage, Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$35.50Tribute to Ron Miles feat. Shane Endsley, Sun., June 5, 6 p.m., freeSun., June 12, 6 p.m., freeSun., June 19, 6 p.m., freeSun., June 26, 6 p.m., freeSun., July 3, 6 p.m., freeSun., July 10, 6 p.m., freeSun., July 17, 5 p.m., freeSun., July 24, 6 p.m., freeSun., July 31, 6 p.m., freeSun., Aug. 7, 6 p.m., freeFri., May 13, 6:30 p.m., $53.25-$183.25.With Lauren Jauregui, Tue., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $35-$59.50Mon., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $45-$250Fri., April 22, noon; Sat., April 23, noon, $50-$60.With Danielle Ponder., Sun., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $50-99.50.Sat., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $45-$75Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $15Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $35Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $30Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $18Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $25Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $30Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $25Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12With Nina de Freitas, Thu., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., freeThu., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., freeWith George Cessna, Sun., Aug. 21, 5 p.m., freeWed., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., freeFri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., free LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS



The Mastersons: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m.

Bonnie & Taylor Sims and Megan Burtt: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $15-$80

Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $30-$3530 Years of Moonspell: With Swallow the Sun and Witherfall, Sun., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., $23Fri., June 3, 7 p.m., $15With Git Some, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., $25The Party Portal with Anthony Naples, DJ Stingray 313, Gee Dee, Henry Wu, RE:NI and Seb Wildblood., Sun., May 29, 10:30 p.m., $85Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $46.50-$85With Jaguar Stevens, Volts Delicious and Radio Fluke, Sat., May 7, 7:30 p.mWed., April 20, 8 p.m., $14.20-$17Sat., April 23, 9 p.m., $26-$30Mon., June 13, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95Fri., Sept. 2, 8:30 p.m., $59-$199Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.With Joey Cool, X-Raided, and iMayday!, Sun., May 1, 6 p.m., $49.75With The Movement, HIRIE and The Elovaters., Sun., June 5, 6:30 p.m., $59.50 - $99.50With Suki Waterhouse., Sun., July 31, 8 p.m., $49.99-$95.99: With Noah Kahan., Tue., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $49.95-$85With Of The Trees, CHEE, KILL SCRIPT, Canabliss & Fise., Fri., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $44.95-$89.95With The Aces and JVKE, Sun., June 19, 7 p.m.Fri., Aug. 12, 11 a.m.; Sat., Aug. 13, 11 a.m.; Sun., Aug. 14, 11 a.m.