Backstreet Boys, Korn and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Denver legend Slim Cessna's Auto Club is playing a free show at Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, August 21, at 5 p.m. The venue has a ton of free shows this summer.
City Park Jazz is throwing a tribute at City Park Pavilion for Denver jazz icon Ron Miles, who passed away in March. It's one of nearly a dozen free shows at the park this summer.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BALL ARENA
Machine Gun Kelly: Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $69.50
Korn x Evanescence - 2022 Summer Tour: Tue., Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$125
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Taylor Fest: Sat., June 4, 9 p.m., $20
Let's Eat Grandma: Mon., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $22.50
The Vegabonds: With The Stews & 87 Nights, Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$23
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Kevin Gates: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $39.50
Everyone Orchestra: With Holly Bowling, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m., $22
Supertask: With Thought Process, Niraya and Rorshac, Sat., May 14, 9 p.m., $22
Lil Tracy: With Brennan Savage, Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50
CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
Dirtwire: Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$35.50
CITY PARK PAVILION
City Park Jazz: Tribute to Ron Miles feat. Shane Endsley, Sun., June 5, 6 p.m., free
Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra feat. Fiesta Colorado Dance Company: Sun., June 12, 6 p.m., free
Hazel Miller & The Collective: Sun., June 19, 6 p.m., free
Paa Kow: Sun., June 26, 6 p.m., free
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Sun., July 3, 6 p.m., free
Euforquestra: Sun., July 10, 6 p.m., free
3rd Annual Brass Band Extravaganza with No Hands Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band: Sun., July 17, 5 p.m., free
Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles: Sun., July 24, 6 p.m., free
Jakarta: Sun., July 31, 6 p.m., free
Colorado Mambo Orchestra: Sun., Aug. 7, 6 p.m., free
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
2022 P1Harmony Live Tour: Fri., May 13, 6:30 p.m., $53.25-$183.25.
Banks - Serpentina Tour: With Lauren Jauregui, Tue., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $35-$59.50
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Backstreet Boys: Mon., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $45-$250
FoCoMX 2022, FORT COLLINS
The Burroughs, Alysia Kraft Band, Slow Caves, Liz Barnez, Musketeer Gripweed, John Magnie of the Subdudes, Gasoline Lollipops, SF1, Companion, Sugar Britches, iZCALLi, Write Minded, Post Paradise and many more: Fri., April 22, noon; Sat., April 23, noon, $50-$60.
GERALD R FORD AMPHITHEATER, VAIL
Amos Lee and the Colorado Symphony: With Danielle Ponder., Sun., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $50-99.50.
Nate Bargatze: Sat., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $45-$75
GRIZZLY ROSE
Trey Lewis: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $15
Randy Houser: Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $35
Rodney Atkins: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $30
Travis Denning: Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $18
Randy Rogers: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $25
Eli Young Band: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $30
Great Divide: Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Colt Ford: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $20
Sawyer Brown: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $25
HI-DIVE
Whiskerman: Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12
LEVITT PAVILION
Calvin Arsenia: With Nina de Freitas, Thu., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., free
Ginga: Thu., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., free
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With George Cessna, Sun., Aug. 21, 5 p.m., free
North Mississippi Allstars: Wed., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., free
Keller Williams: Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., free
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
The Mastersons: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m.
Bonnie & Taylor Sims and Megan Burtt: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $15-$80
An Evening with Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater: Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $30-$35
MARQUIS THEATER
American Full Moon: 30 Years of Moonspell: With Swallow the Sun and Witherfall, Sun., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., $23
Wood Belly "Great Big Skies" Record Release Show: Fri., June 3, 7 p.m., $15
These Arms Are Snakes: With Git Some, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., $25
MEOW WOLF
Danceportation: The Party Portal with Anthony Naples, DJ Stingray 313, Gee Dee, Henry Wu, RE:NI and Seb Wildblood., Sun., May 29, 10:30 p.m., $85
MISSION BALLROOM
Mac DeMarco: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $46.50-$85
MOES ORIGINAL BBQ AND BOWL
Jr. Rabbit: With Jaguar Stevens, Volts Delicious and Radio Fluke, Sat., May 7, 7:30 p.m
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Andy Thorn & Burning Grass 4/20 Party: Wed., April 20, 8 p.m., $14.20-$17
Hype 90's & 2000's Dance Party: Sat., April 23, 9 p.m., $26-$30
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
She & Him: Mon., June 13, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95
Lupita D'alessio y Maria Jose - Aqui Estoy Yo Tour USA: Fri., Sept. 2, 8:30 p.m., $59-$199
Julieta Venegas: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Tech N9ne - Asin9ne Tour 2022: With Joey Cool, X-Raided, and iMayday!, Sun., May 1, 6 p.m., $49.75
Stick Figure: With The Movement, HIRIE and The Elovaters., Sun., June 5, 6:30 p.m., $59.50 - $99.50
Father John Misty and the Colorado Symphony: With Suki Waterhouse., Sun., July 31, 8 p.m., $49.99-$95.99
Amos Lee: With Noah Kahan., Tue., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $49.95-$85
REZZ: With Of The Trees, CHEE, KILL SCRIPT, Canabliss & Fise., Fri., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $44.95-$89.95
Why Don't We: The Good Times Only Tour: With The Aces and JVKE, Sun., June 19, 7 p.m.
TELLURIDE TOWN PARK
Telluride Jazz Festival: Fri., Aug. 12, 11 a.m.; Sat., Aug. 13, 11 a.m.; Sun., Aug. 14, 11 a.m.
