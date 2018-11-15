 


Goo Goo Dolls return to Fiddler's Green in June with Train.
Miles Chrisinger

Backstreet Boys, Goo Goo Dolls and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | November 15, 2018 | 5:15am
Backstreet Boys, who are set to release DNA in January, bring their biggest arena tour in nearly two decades to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, August 8. Tickets, $29 to $400, are on sale now.

Interpol headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, May 1, with Carseat Headrest and Sunflower Bean opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, November 16, at 10 a.m.

Train and Goo Goo Dolls will co-headline Fiddler's Green on Thursday, June 20. Tickets, $30 to $125, go on sale Friday, November 12, at noon.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Bad Suns: Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

The Glorious Sons: Mon., March 4, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Telekinetic Yeti: Wed., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Arkells: With Dear Rouge, Thu., March 21, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Chelsea Cutler: Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Cycles: With Spyscraper, Goose, Sat., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Hot Water Music: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 27, 9 p.m., $35.
Jared & the Mill: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Mick Jenkins: Tue., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $22.95-$25.
The Orcastrator: With Andy Immerman, Low Frequency Output, Electrx, Morphics, Y, Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Rally ’Round the Family (Rage Against the Machine Tribute): Sat., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

BOULDER THEATER

Bad Suns: Fri., March 8, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25
The Celtic Gift: Wed., Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50.
Jack DeJohnette, Joe Lovano, Esperanza Spalding and Leo Genovese: The Spring Quartet: Sun., April 28, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Maitre Gims: Sun., April 14, 7 p.m., $65-$150.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Action Bronson: With Meyhem Lauren, Sat., March 2, 8:15 p.m., $35.95-$75.
Brasstracks: Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $25.
Lucid Vision and Homemade Spaceship: With Borahm Lee Key-J Set (Break Science, Pretty Lights Live), Totem, Still Point, Fri., Jan. 18, 8:30 p.m., $14-$17.
The Mile High Throwdown: Ft. Runaway Cigars, Dread Sol, Violet's Gun, Paranoid Image, The Hoodoo, Khanundrum, Delirious Nebula, Paradox, Retention, Catch Me Catatonic, Liquid Titanium, Jailpocket, and Dylan Kishner Band, Sun., Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., $10-$15.
United States of Bass: Ft. DJ Craze, Daddy Kev, DJ Taye, Dieselboy and more., Thu., Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m., $10-$25.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Hippie Sabotage: With Sebastian Paul, Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $30.
Jon Bellion: Sun., July 21, 5:30 p.m., $45.
LANY: Mon., June 10, 6:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Steel Panther: Sat., Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., $10.79.
SunSquabi: Sat., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $26.75.
Tech N9ne: Fri., May 17, Sat., May 18, 7 p.m., $37.

FOX THEATRE

An All-Star Tribute to Alanis Morissette: Feat. Jennifer Hartswick, Shira Elias, Sammi, Garett, Mike Carubba, Taylor Shell, Mike Tallman, Sasha Brown, Sat., March 2, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Chelsea Cutler: Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
El Ten Eleven: Thu., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$17.
Groundation: Thu., Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Jyemo Club & the Pamlico Sound: Thu., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Snap ’90s vs 2000s Y2K Dance Party: Fri., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., free before 10 p.m./$5.

GLOBE HALL

Crow Cavalier: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Ghost Revue: Fri., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$14
The Glorious Sons: Tue., March 5, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18.
HUNNY + Hockey Dad: Thu., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Ron Gallo + Post Animal: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $17.75-$20.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Cherry Glazerr: With Palehound, Fri., March 1, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Dandy Warhols: Tue., May 14, 8 p.m., $25.75-$60.
One OK Rock: With Stand Atlantic, Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $27.50.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Acid Mothers Temple: Mon., April 8, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
AJ Mitchell: Sun., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $18.
The Band Camino: Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dilly Dally: Fri., March 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Dream Feed: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Julia Jacklin: Mon., May 13, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Lady Lamb: Wed., April 24, 8 p.m., $15.50-$17.
Sasha Sloan: Sat., March 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Silver & Smoke: Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
TV Girl: With George Clanton, Tue., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

MARQUIS THEATER

2nd Annual Red Tide Rising Toys for Tots Party: Fri., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $7.
888: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $9.33-$15.
Party Pupils: Thu., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Interrupters: Fri., April 5, 8 p.m., $24.
YG: Wed., Jan. 30, 8 p.m.; Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $39.95.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Buddy Guy: With Jimmie Vaughan, Tue., April 2, 7:30 p.m., $45-$85.

PEPSI CENTER

Backstreet Boys: Thu., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $29-$400.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Avett Brothers: With Nicole Atkins (7/6) and Lake Street Dive (7/7), Fri., July 5, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., July 6, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., July 7, 7:30 p.m., $68.50-$99.50.
Global Dub Festival: With Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, Yaks b2b Somnium Sound, Sat., May 18, 4 p.m., $39.95-$99.
Interpol: With Car Seat Headrest and Sunflower Bean, Wed., May 1, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.50.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Thu., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$79.95.
Old Dominion: Wed., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$65.50.
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band: Wed., May 29, 5:30 p.m., $55.50-$109.50.
Vulfpeck: With Khruangbin, Cory Henry, Thu., May 9, 7 p.m., $46-$75.50.
"Weird Al" Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony: Thu., Aug. 1, 6 p.m., $49.95-$90.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
The High Kings: Thu., March 21, Fri., March 22, 7:30 p.m., $30.
Keiko Matsui: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $45-$50.
Morgan James: Tue., March 12, Weds., March 13, 8 p.m., $21-$50.
Rocky Mountain Sirens: Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $15.
Wishbone Ash: Wed., April 10, 8 p.m., $30-$50.
Young Dubliners: Fri., March 1, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

SUMMIT

Badklaat + Space Laces: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $19.50-$35.
Dorothy: Wed., Jan. 30, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
The Werks: Fri., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $16-$20.
Young Dolph: Wed., Jan. 16, 7 p.m., $25-$99.

SWALLOW HILL

Clay Kirkland - Beat The Reaper XIII: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Corey Harris (solo): with the Deltaz, Sun., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
The Council: Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Dakota Blonde: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
David Wilcox: Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Leaders of the Heart: Thu., Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Mark Cormican: Thu., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Sons and Brothers: Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
The Sweet Remains: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
Toad in the Hole: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Tony Furtado: Fri., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
Turkeyfoot Bluegrass: Thu., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

