Backstreet Boys, Goo Goo Dolls and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Backstreet Boys, who are set to release DNA in January, bring their biggest arena tour in nearly two decades to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, August 8. Tickets, $29 to $400, are on sale now.
Interpol headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, May 1, with Carseat Headrest and Sunflower Bean opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, November 16, at 10 a.m.
Train and Goo Goo Dolls will co-headline Fiddler's Green on Thursday, June 20. Tickets, $30 to $125, go on sale Friday, November 12, at noon.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Bad Suns: Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
The Glorious Sons: Mon., March 4, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Telekinetic Yeti: Wed., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $10.
Arkells: With Dear Rouge, Thu., March 21, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Chelsea Cutler: Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Cycles: With Spyscraper, Goose, Sat., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Hot Water Music: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 27, 9 p.m., $35.
Jared & the Mill: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Mick Jenkins: Tue., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $22.95-$25.
The Orcastrator: With Andy Immerman, Low Frequency Output, Electrx, Morphics, Y, Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Rally ’Round the Family (Rage Against the Machine Tribute): Sat., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Bad Suns: Fri., March 8, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25
The Celtic Gift: Wed., Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50.
Jack DeJohnette, Joe Lovano, Esperanza Spalding and Leo Genovese: The Spring Quartet: Sun., April 28, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Maitre Gims: Sun., April 14, 7 p.m., $65-$150.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Action Bronson: With Meyhem Lauren, Sat., March 2, 8:15 p.m., $35.95-$75.
Brasstracks: Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $25.
Lucid Vision and Homemade Spaceship: With Borahm Lee Key-J Set (Break Science, Pretty Lights Live), Totem, Still Point, Fri., Jan. 18, 8:30 p.m., $14-$17.
The Mile High Throwdown: Ft. Runaway Cigars, Dread Sol, Violet's Gun, Paranoid Image, The Hoodoo, Khanundrum, Delirious Nebula, Paradox, Retention, Catch Me Catatonic, Liquid Titanium, Jailpocket, and Dylan Kishner Band, Sun., Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., $10-$15.
United States of Bass: Ft. DJ Craze, Daddy Kev, DJ Taye, Dieselboy and more., Thu., Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m., $10-$25.
Train and Goo Goo Dolls: With Allen Stone, Thu., June 20, 6:45 p.m., $30-$125.
Hippie Sabotage: With Sebastian Paul, Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $30.
Jon Bellion: Sun., July 21, 5:30 p.m., $45.
LANY: Mon., June 10, 6:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Steel Panther: Sat., Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., $10.79.
SunSquabi: Sat., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $26.75.
Tech N9ne: Fri., May 17, Sat., May 18, 7 p.m., $37.
An All-Star Tribute to Alanis Morissette: Feat. Jennifer Hartswick, Shira Elias, Sammi, Garett, Mike Carubba, Taylor Shell, Mike Tallman, Sasha Brown, Sat., March 2, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Chelsea Cutler: Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
El Ten Eleven: Thu., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$17.
Groundation: Thu., Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Jyemo Club & the Pamlico Sound: Thu., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Snap ’90s vs 2000s Y2K Dance Party: Fri., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., free before 10 p.m./$5.
Crow Cavalier: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Ghost Revue: Fri., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$14
The Glorious Sons: Tue., March 5, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18.
HUNNY + Hockey Dad: Thu., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Ron Gallo + Post Animal: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $17.75-$20.
Cherry Glazerr: With Palehound, Fri., March 1, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Dandy Warhols: Tue., May 14, 8 p.m., $25.75-$60.
One OK Rock: With Stand Atlantic, Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Acid Mothers Temple: Mon., April 8, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
AJ Mitchell: Sun., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $18.
The Band Camino: Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dilly Dally: Fri., March 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Dream Feed: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Julia Jacklin: Mon., May 13, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Lady Lamb: Wed., April 24, 8 p.m., $15.50-$17.
Sasha Sloan: Sat., March 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Silver & Smoke: Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
TV Girl: With George Clanton, Tue., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
2nd Annual Red Tide Rising Toys for Tots Party: Fri., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $7.
888: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $9.33-$15.
Party Pupils: Thu., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
The Interrupters: Fri., April 5, 8 p.m., $24.
YG: Wed., Jan. 30, 8 p.m.; Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $39.95.
Buddy Guy: With Jimmie Vaughan, Tue., April 2, 7:30 p.m., $45-$85.
Backstreet Boys: Thu., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $29-$400.
The Avett Brothers: With Nicole Atkins (7/6) and Lake Street Dive (7/7), Fri., July 5, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., July 6, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., July 7, 7:30 p.m., $68.50-$99.50.
Global Dub Festival: With Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, Yaks b2b Somnium Sound, Sat., May 18, 4 p.m., $39.95-$99.
Interpol: With Car Seat Headrest and Sunflower Bean, Wed., May 1, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.50.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Thu., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$79.95.
Old Dominion: Wed., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$65.50.
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band: Wed., May 29, 5:30 p.m., $55.50-$109.50.
Vulfpeck: With Khruangbin, Cory Henry, Thu., May 9, 7 p.m., $46-$75.50.
"Weird Al" Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony: Thu., Aug. 1, 6 p.m., $49.95-$90.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
The High Kings: Thu., March 21, Fri., March 22, 7:30 p.m., $30.
Keiko Matsui: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $45-$50.
Morgan James: Tue., March 12, Weds., March 13, 8 p.m., $21-$50.
Rocky Mountain Sirens: Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $15.
Wishbone Ash: Wed., April 10, 8 p.m., $30-$50.
Young Dubliners: Fri., March 1, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Badklaat + Space Laces: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $19.50-$35.
Dorothy: Wed., Jan. 30, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
The Werks: Fri., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $16-$20.
Young Dolph: Wed., Jan. 16, 7 p.m., $25-$99.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Clay Kirkland - Beat The Reaper XIII: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Corey Harris (solo): with the Deltaz, Sun., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
The Council: Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Dakota Blonde: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
David Wilcox: Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Leaders of the Heart: Thu., Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Mark Cormican: Thu., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Sons and Brothers: Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
The Sweet Remains: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
Toad in the Hole: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Tony Furtado: Fri., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
Turkeyfoot Bluegrass: Thu., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!