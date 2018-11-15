Backstreet Boys, Goo Goo Dolls and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Goo Goo Dolls return to Fiddler's Green in June with Train.

Backstreet Boys, who are set to release DNA in January, bring their biggest arena tour in nearly two decades to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, August 8. Tickets, $29 to $400, are on sale now.

Interpol headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, May 1, with Carseat Headrest and Sunflower Bean opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, November 16, at 10 a.m.