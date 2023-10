Bad Bunny Bringing "Most Wanted Tour" to Ball Arena in March

click to enlarge Ticketmaster

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny just announced North American stops on his Most Wanted Tour in 2024, and he'll be coming to Ball Arena on March 20.Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the 29-year-old artist is a three-time Grammy winner and has been the most-streamed artist on Spotify since 2020. He released his new album,, on October 13, and it quickly became the most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2023 on Spotify.Register on Ticketmaster through 11:59 p.m. October 22 for your chance to get tickets; according to Ticketmaster, registration is designed to help block bots and scalpers. The tickets themselves will go on sale October 25.Here's the full list of all 47 stops:February 21, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterFebruary 23, Las Vegas, T-Mobile ArenaFebruary 24, Las Vegas, T-Mobile ArenaFebruary 27, Phoenix, Footprint CenterFebruary 28, Phoenix, Footprint CenterMarch 1, San Francisco, Chase CenterMarch 2, San Francisco, Chase CenterMarch 5, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 CenterMarch 7, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterMarch 9, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaMarch 13, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaMarch 14, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaMarch 15, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaMarch 20, Denver, Ball ArenaMarch 23, Minneapolis, Target CenterMarch 26, Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile CenterMarch 28, Chicago, United CenterMarch 29, Chicago, United CenterMarch 30, Chicago, United CenterApril 4, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaApril 6, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaApril 9, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaApril 11, New York City, Barclays CenterApril 12, New York City, Barclays CenterApril 13, New York City, Barclays CenterApril 17, Boston, TD GardenApril 19, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterApril 20, Hartford, Conn., XL CenterApril 22, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! ArenaApril 24, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterApril 26, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterApril 27, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterApril 30, Houston, Toyota CenterMay 1, Houston, Toyota CenterMay 3, Dallas, American Airlines CenterMay 4, Dallas, American Airlines CenterMay 7, New Orleans, Smoothie King CenterMay 10, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterMay 11, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaMay 14, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaMay 15, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaMay 17, Orlando, Fla., Amway CenterMay 18, Orlando, Fla., Amway CenterMay 21, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaMay 24, Miami, Kaseya CenterMay 25, Miami, Kaseya CenterMay 26, Miami, Kaseya Center