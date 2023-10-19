 Bad Bunny Coming to Denver for Ball Arena Show March 20 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Bad Bunny Bringing "Most Wanted Tour" to Ball Arena in March

The Puerto Rican superstar's "Most Wanted Tour" includes a stop at Ball Arena.
October 19, 2023
Bad Bunny will be in Denver in March.
Bad Bunny will be in Denver in March. Photo by Stillz
Share this:
Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny just announced North American stops on his Most Wanted Tour in 2024, and he'll be coming to Ball Arena on March 20.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the 29-year-old artist is a three-time Grammy winner and has been the most-streamed artist on Spotify since 2020. He released his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, on October 13, and it quickly became the most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2023 on Spotify.
click to enlarge
Ticketmaster

Register on Ticketmaster through 11:59 p.m. October 22 for your chance to get tickets; according to Ticketmaster, registration is designed to help block bots and scalpers. The tickets themselves will go on sale October 25.

Here's the full list of all 47 stops:

February 21, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
February 23, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
February 24, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
February 27, Phoenix, Footprint Center
February 28, Phoenix, Footprint Center
March 1, San Francisco, Chase Center
March 2, San Francisco, Chase Center
March 5, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
March 7, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
March 9, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
March 13, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
March 14, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
March 15, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
March 20, Denver, Ball Arena
March 23, Minneapolis, Target Center
March 26, Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center
March 28, Chicago, United Center
March 29, Chicago, United Center
March 30, Chicago, United Center
April 4, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
April 6, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 9, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
April 11, New York City, Barclays Center
April 12, New York City, Barclays Center
April 13, New York City, Barclays Center
April 17, Boston, TD Garden
April 19, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
April 20, Hartford, Conn., XL Center
April 22, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Arena
April 24, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
April 26, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
April 27, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
April 30, Houston, Toyota Center
May 1, Houston, Toyota Center
May 3, Dallas, American Airlines Center
May 4, Dallas, American Airlines Center
May 7, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
May 10, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
May 11, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
May 14, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
May 15, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
May 17, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
May 18, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
May 21, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
May 24, Miami, Kaseya Center
May 25, Miami, Kaseya Center
May 26, Miami, Kaseya Center
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Could Zach Bryan Beat Taylor Swift's Empower Field Record?

Concerts

Could Zach Bryan Beat Taylor Swift's Empower Field Record?

By Emily Ferguson
PARCELS Announces Just One 2024 Concert in North America....and It's at Red Rocks

Concerts

PARCELS Announces Just One 2024 Concert in North America....and It's at Red Rocks

By Emily Ferguson
Charley Crockett, Jason Isbell and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Concerts

Charley Crockett, Jason Isbell and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

By Chris Speed
New Duo Culture Bloom Finds Inspiration in Royal Palace Motel

Music News

New Duo Culture Bloom Finds Inspiration in Royal Palace Motel

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation