Bad Religion, Tim McGraw and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



SoCo 1980s punk-rock icon Bad Religion is still kickin' (and punchin' and screamin'), and just booked a show at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, October 12. Tickets are $39.50-$45 and go on sale Thursday, August 3, at 10 a.m.Country crooner kingpin Tim McGraw also just announced his sprawling Standing Room Only Tour , which will be swinging through Ball Arena on Thursday, April 4. Tickets are $39.50-$189.50 and go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:With Carly Pearce, Thu., April 4, 7 p.m., $39.50-$189.50Thu., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., $50Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45With Spite and Crystal Lake, Sat., Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., $32.50-$55.50Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $16Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $16Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $46.50-$89.50With The Early November and The Spill Canvas, Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$30With Forty Feet Tall and Dry Ice, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $18Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $17.99-$20With Horse Bitch and Seth Beamer, Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $14Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $15Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $60-$125With Comeback Kid, SpiritWorld and Orthodox, Wed., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $22Tue., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $21.50With Matt Costa, Wed., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $20Thu., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $25With Boundaries, Foreign Hands and Roman Candle, Tue., Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m., $18Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $20Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $25With The Dangerous Summer and First and Forever, Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $22Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45With Muerte B2B Stoned Level, RZRKT B2B Vastive, Perry Wayne and Stryer, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $35-$40With DJ Rosegold, Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $35.50-$79.50With Max Styler, Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $25Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $12Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65Mon., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $45-$75Sun., Nov. 19, 2 p.m., $39.50-$69.50Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75With the Sickly Hecks and Clayton Dexter’s Country Backwash, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$20Sun., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $18With Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs and Ben Quad, Tue., Dec. 12, 6 p.m., $25With Touche Amore, Wed., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $35