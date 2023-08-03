Bad Religion, Tim McGraw and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Country crooner kingpin Tim McGraw also just announced his sprawling Standing Room Only Tour, which will be swinging through Ball Arena on Thursday, April 4. Tickets are $39.50-$189.50 and go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m.
BALL ARENA
Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour 2024: With Carly Pearce, Thu., April 4, 7 p.m., $39.50-$189.50
BELLCO THEATRE
iKON: "TAKE OFF" 2023 World Tour: Thu., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., $50
BOULDER THEATER
Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
August Burns Red: Rescue & Restore 10 Year Anniversary Tour: With Spite and Crystal Lake, Sat., Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., $32.50-$55.50
FOX THEATRE
Caitlyn Smith: The Great Pretender Tour: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20
GLOBE HALL
The Supervillains: Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $16
Me Nd Adam: The American Drip Tour: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $16
The Brevet: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15
Dan Deacon: Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
GOTHIC THEATRE
Action Bronson presents: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $46.50-$89.50
Armor for Sleep: With The Early November and The Spill Canvas, Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$30
HI-DIVE
Stuck: With Forty Feet Tall and Dry Ice, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Abraham Alexander: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $18
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Guerilla Toss: Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $17.99-$20
De Lux: With Horse Bitch and Seth Beamer, Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $14
Cathedral Bells: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Bipul Chettri and the Travelling Band: Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $60-$125
Stick to Your Guns: Diamond Anniversary Tour: With Comeback Kid, SpiritWorld and Orthodox, Wed., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $22
Db.boutabag: Tue., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $21.50
Cayucas: With Matt Costa, Wed., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $20
Dax: Thu., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $25
Dying Wish: With Boundaries, Foreign Hands and Roman Candle, Tue., Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m., $18
MEOW WOLF
Nitepunk: Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $20
Evan + Zane: Psychedelia 2: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $25
Emarosa: With The Dangerous Summer and First and Forever, Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $22
MISSION BALLROOM
Bad Religion: Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
Bear Grillz: With Muerte B2B Stoned Level, RZRKT B2B Vastive, Perry Wayne and Stryer, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $35-$40
OGDEN THEATRE
Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour: With DJ Rosegold, Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $35.50-$79.50
J. Worra: Rinse & Repeat Tour: With Max Styler, Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $25
The Prize Fighter Inferno: Before They Bury Me Tour 2024: Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party: Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $12
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Dexys: The Feminine Divine Live!: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65
Emo Orchestra (feat. Hawthorne Heights): Mon., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $45-$75
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour: Sun., Nov. 19, 2 p.m., $39.50-$69.50
Chris Distefano: Right Intention, Wrong Move: Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Super Bummer (Album Release Party): With the Sickly Hecks and Clayton Dexter’s Country Backwash, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Peso Pluma Nights: The Official Peso Pluma Party: Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Citizen Soldier: Sun., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $18
Hot Mulligan: With Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs and Ben Quad, Tue., Dec. 12, 6 p.m., $25
Deafheaven: With Touche Amore, Wed., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $35
