Beck and Phoenix Add Red Rocks Date, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (known as "The Amp") in Vail has started announcing an incredible lineup of shows for its spring and summer calendar, including a two-day event called Après at The Amp with Polo & Pan on Friday, April 7, and Big Gigantic on Saturday, April 8. Tickets for either day are $89.50-$99.50 and go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every other new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
P!NK: Trustfall Tour: Wed., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$349.95
Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour: Thu., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$209.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Charlie Puth Presents The "Charlie" Live Experience: Tue., June 27, 7:30 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Zoso (Tribute to Led Zeppelin): Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Rico Nasty: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour: Sun., May 21, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
BOULDER THEATER
Old Gods of Appalachia: With The Price of Progress, Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $35-$45
An Evening With Fran Lebowitz: Mon., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Dirty Heads: With Stick Figure and Atmosphere, Fri., June 16, 5 p.m., $49-$150
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour: With Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers, Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $39.75-$109.50
FOX THEATRE
Kaivon: With Merci, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Augustana: Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $25-$28
The Dolly Party: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $12-$25
GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATER
Après at The Amp: Polo & Pan: With Hassy and Lewis OfMan, Fri., April 7, 5:30 p.m., $89.50-$99.50
Après at The Amp: Big Gigantic: With DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) and Alana English, Sat., April 8, 5:30 p.m., $89.50-$99.50
Shakey Graves: With Neal Francis, Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $47.50-$79.95
Caamp: Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $59-$89
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: With Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band, Mon., July 24, 6:30 p.m., $57-$111.50
Chicago: Fri., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50
The Head and The Heart: With Father John Misty and Miya Folick, Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $57.50-$89.50
GLOBE HALL
Deaf Club: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $15
Legs: With Fern Roberts and Liquid Chicken, Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $15
Caracara: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $16
Pennysick: With Coast to Ghost, Reck and Therapy, Sun., March 26, 4 p.m., $14
Boogie Lights: With WAXCAT, Dh DoS, Chillsbury Doughboys and JVX, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $15
The Mochines: With Cyclo Sonic and The Pitch Invasion, Sun., April 9, 4 p.m., $18
Haley Heynderickx: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $22
Brick + Mortar: With Jhariah and Pollyanna, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $19.99
GOTHIC THEATRE
Ocean Alley: Tue., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Summer Salt: With The Rare Occasions and Addison Grace, Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $25.50-$30
GRIZZLY ROSE
90s Country Party: With Double Wide, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $15
Easton Corbin: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $35
Eli Young Band: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $35
Josh Ward: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $15
HI-DIVE
Plack Blague: With Ms. Boan, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Big Dopes (Album Release): With Modern Leisure and Frail Talk, Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Wild Powwers: With Calamity and BODY, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Thra: With Noctambulist and Cronos Compulsion, Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $15-$18
HQ
Tezca: With Slug City and S.W.A.G., Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $10
All Waffle Trick: With Swashbuckling Doctors, Better Than Dead and Last Reel Hero, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $10
Bass Drum of Death: With Have A Rad Day and Colfax Speed Queen, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$150
The Well: With Firebeather, Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $13
LARIMER LOUNGE
Morris Madrone: With Idle Threat and Spitting Image, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $14
Ransom Act: With Dancing with Dante, Insomniac Drives and The Huckle Bearers, Sun., April 2, 4 p.m., $14
Lewis OfMan: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $19.99-$22
Mothatung: With Bruce Wayne Carl and Elyjah Tribe, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m., $14
Pote Baby & Ben Reilly: The Left of Center Tour: With Al-Doms and Khary, Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $17-$20
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Alex Hardesty: With Divingbell and Friendly Reminders, Sun., April 2, 4 p.m., $14
Temporal Driver: With Burning Sister and Probes, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m., $12
Stereo Ontario: With Magnolia Grove, Totem Pocket and Sour Magic, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $15
Aughter: With The Study Abroad, Hoverfly and 1000 times Band, Sun., April 23, 4 p.m., $15
Whoa Sequoia: With French Cuffs and Hand Turkey, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15
Hashtronaut: With Psychotic Reaction, Vakara and Glueman, Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $14
Project Blackbird: With Justus and the Limits, Katya Grasso and Edwina Maben, Sun., July 23, 4 p.m., $12
MARQUIS THEATER
Keep Flying: Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $15
Ill Nino: 'Confession' 20 Year Tour: With Through Fire and Dropout Kings, Tue., May 23, 6 p.m., $22
MERCURY CAFE
Lost Dog Ensemble: With the huCKLE BEARErS, Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $15
callmestevieray: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $10
MISSION BALLROOM
Cypress Hill: With the Colorado Symphony, Thu., July 20, 8:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50
Cigarettes After Sex: Mon., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$39
Yacht Rock Revue: Reverse Sunset Tour: Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$85
OGDEN THEATRE
Nothing More: With Crown the Empire and Thousand Below, Mon., April 17, 7 p.m., $36.50
Avatar: Dance Devil Dance Tour: With Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture, Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $35
Habstrakt: Heritage Tour: With Softest Hard and Chyl, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $15-$34
Armnhmr: 'Together As One' Tour: With Fairlane, Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $19.95-$69.95
anees: Summer Camp Album Tour: With Michael Minelli, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.50
JVKE: what tour feels like: Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $31.50-$35
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Siembra: Tropical Dance Party: Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10
Katchafire: With Fia, Sun., June 4, 9 p.m., $23-$33
Uncle Lucius: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $18-$33
ORIENTAL THEATER
Coal Town Reunion (EP Release Party): With Jesh Yancey & the High Hopes, Babaux & the Peacemakers, Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $15-$100
Devin the Dude: With S.T.O.I.C., Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $20-$150
Stryper: The Final Battle Tour: Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $30-$200
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Blue Oyster Cult: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $45-$100
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Rodrigo y Gabriela: In Between Thoughts...A New World Tour: With Bahamas, Sun., June 11, 7:30 p.m., $55
Shakey Graves: With Neal Francis, Thu., June 22, 6:30 p.m., $50.50-$101.95
Caamp: Wed., July 19, 7 p.m., $59-$135
Big Wild: With NEIL FRANCES and Rubblebucket, Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $59.50-$105
K-Love Live: With Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Hope Darst (8/1), with MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Unspoken, Ryan Stevenson, Jon Reddick (8/2), Tue., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $259-$1250
Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey: With Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe, Tue., Aug. 15, 5:45 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 16, 5:45 p.m., $70-$169
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Motel Frunz: With Chophaüs and Mike Ring, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $10-$13
altr. Showcase: With Gestalt, The Crooked Rugs and Horse Bitch, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Witch Ripper: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Casey James Prestwood: With White Rose Motor Oil (Album Release Show!), Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15
The Khost: With Episodic Memory and Billy Conquer, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $10
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Home Team: With Broadside and Honey Revenge, Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $19.99
Big Bubble Rave: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $18-$26
The Dolly Party: Dolly Parton Inspired Country Diva Dance Party: Fri., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $12-$20
Party101: With DJ Matt Bennett, Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $1
Hunter Hayes: Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $35
Bearracuda: Denver Pride 2023: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $20-$30
Botch: Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $39.50
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.