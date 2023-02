Beck and Phoenix Add Red Rocks Date, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



Due to popular demand, Beck and Phoenix just added another Red Rocks date for Wednesday, August 16, for their Summer Odyssey Tour with Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe . Tickets for Tuesday, August 15, have already sold out. Tickets for the second Red Rocks show are $70-$169 and go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (known as "The Amp") in Vail has started announcing an incredible lineup of shows for its spring and summer calendar, including a two-day event called Après at The Amp with Polo & Pan on Friday, April 7, and Big Gigantic on Saturday, April 8. Tickets for either day are $89.50-$99.50 and go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every other new Denver concert announcement:Wed., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$349.95Thu., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$209.50: Tue., June 27, 7:30 p.m.Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25Sun., May 21, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35With The Price of Progress, Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $35-$45Mon., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50With Stick Figure and Atmosphere, Fri., June 16, 5 p.m., $49-$150With Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers, Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $39.75-$109.50With Merci, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $25-$28Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $12-$25With Hassy and Lewis OfMan, Fri., April 7, 5:30 p.m., $89.50-$99.50With DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) and Alana English, Sat., April 8, 5:30 p.m., $89.50-$99.50With Neal Francis, Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $47.50-$79.95Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $59-$89With Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band, Mon., July 24, 6:30 p.m., $57-$111.50Fri., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50With Father John Misty and Miya Folick, Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $57.50-$89.50Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $15With Fern Roberts and Liquid Chicken, Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $15Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $16With Coast to Ghost, Reck and Therapy, Sun., March 26, 4 p.m., $14With WAXCAT, Dh DoS, Chillsbury Doughboys and JVX, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $15With Cyclo Sonic and The Pitch Invasion, Sun., April 9, 4 p.m., $18Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $22With Jhariah and Pollyanna, Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $19.99Tue., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$35With The Rare Occasions and Addison Grace, Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $25.50-$30With Double Wide, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $15Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $35: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $35Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $15With Ms. Boan, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Modern Leisure and Frail Talk, Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Calamity and BODY, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Noctambulist and Cronos Compulsion, Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Slug City and S.W.A.G., Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $10With Swashbuckling Doctors, Better Than Dead and Last Reel Hero, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $10With Have A Rad Day and Colfax Speed Queen, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$150With Firebeather, Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $13With Idle Threat and Spitting Image, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $14With Dancing with Dante, Insomniac Drives and The Huckle Bearers, Sun., April 2, 4 p.m., $14Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $19.99-$22With Bruce Wayne Carl and Elyjah Tribe, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m., $14With Al-Doms and Khary, Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $17-$20With Divingbell and Friendly Reminders, Sun., April 2, 4 p.m., $14With Burning Sister and Probes, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m., $12With Magnolia Grove, Totem Pocket and Sour Magic, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $15With The Study Abroad, Hoverfly and 1000 times Band, Sun., April 23, 4 p.m., $15With French Cuffs and Hand Turkey, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15With Psychotic Reaction, Vakara and Glueman, Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $14With Justus and the Limits, Katya Grasso and Edwina Maben, Sun., July 23, 4 p.m., $12Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $15With Through Fire and Dropout Kings, Tue., May 23, 6 p.m., $22With the huCKLE BEARErS, Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $15Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $10With the Colorado Symphony, Thu., July 20, 8:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50Mon., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$39Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$85With Crown the Empire and Thousand Below, Mon., April 17, 7 p.m., $36.50With Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture, Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $35With Softest Hard and Chyl, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $15-$34With Fairlane, Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $19.95-$69.95Summer Camp Album Tour: With Michael Minelli, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.50Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $31.50-$35Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10With Fia, Sun., June 4, 9 p.m., $23-$33Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $18-$33With Jesh Yancey & the High Hopes, Babaux & the Peacemakers, Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $15-$100With S.T.O.I.C., Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $20-$150Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $30-$200Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $45-$100With Bahamas, Sun., June 11, 7:30 p.m., $55With Neal Francis, Thu., June 22, 6:30 p.m., $50.50-$101.95Wed., July 19, 7 p.m., $59-$135With NEIL FRANCES and Rubblebucket, Thu., July 27, 7 p.m., $59.50-$105With Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Hope Darst (8/1), with MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Unspoken, Ryan Stevenson, Jon Reddick (8/2), Tue., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $259-$1250With Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe, Tue., Aug. 15, 5:45 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 16, 5:45 p.m., $70-$169With Chophaüs and Mike Ring, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $10-$13With Gestalt, The Crooked Rugs and Horse Bitch, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15With White Rose Motor Oil (Album Release Show!), Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15With Episodic Memory and Billy Conquer, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $10With Broadside and Honey Revenge, Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $19.99Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $18-$26Fri., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $12-$20With DJ Matt Bennett, Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $1Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $35Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $20-$30Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $39.50