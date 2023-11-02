Kim Petras Talks New Album, Paris Hilton, Tour Memories and More Ahead of Denver Concert

Back in 2009, a sixteen-year-old Kim Petras was educating the world about her gender confirmation surgery on various TV segments; at the time, she was believed to be the youngest person to go through the procedure. Petras poignantly spoke of how she always knew she was meant to be born in a female body, but she also made something else very clear: She wanted to be a pop star.
And now she is. Petras has stolen everyone's hearts, making all her dreams come true while inspiring others to follow their own.
Since the saccharine pop princess independently released her first single, "I Don't Want It at All," in 2017, with a music video starring her idol, Paris Hilton, she's been an icon to the LGBTQ+ community, creating a following of loyal "bun heads" who dance to her music at clubs all night long. And with her 2022 single with Sam Smith, "Unholy," Petras entered the mainstream as a household name, becoming the first openly transgender artist to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and winning the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Aside from Smith, Petras has collaborated with the likes of SOPHIE, Meghan Trainor, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and, recently, Nicki Minaj, on the track "Alone" on Petras's June 2023 album, Feed the Beast.
Her music is electrifying and absolutely addictive, with both tongue-in-cheek and earnest lyrics that pack a punch behind powerful vocals, which sound just as incredible live as they do from the club speakers. Petras has an intoxicating stage presence as well, bubbling over with glamour and over-the-top energy. If Petras keeps it up, she could land in the same music-history ranks as her idols: Cher, Kylie Minogue and Madonna.
Petras is now on her biggest tour yet, which will come to the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, November 8. As she kicked off the tour, Petras surprise-released her latest album, Problématique, on September 18, which includes a collaboration with Hilton, her day-one supporter.
Ahead of her Fillmore show, we caught up with Petras to talk about her tour, her interests on and off the stage, and more.
Kim Petras: Every stop has had something about it that I will remember, but BANKS joining me on stage for my show in Seattle was really special. I also teared up singing “Minute” at my Brooklyn show because the crowd was singing with me and it meant so much. They showed me such love while I got myself together and finished the song.
How do you like to occupy your time when you’re not on the stage?
I’m always writing and working on new music, so I’ve been doing a lot of that while on my tour bus in between shows. Other than that, I love hanging out with my friends, watching scary movies and playing video games. I’m very lucky that my team are my best friends, because I’m actually getting to do a lot of that while on tour!
Problématique is already one of the best pop albums of the year. When did you start recording that album, and what made you decide to release it when you did?
I recorded Problématique during lockdown. It was a stressful time, so the album was such a fun way for me to revisit the memories I had of traveling to Paris from my hometown in Germany when I was growing up. I didn’t think it was ever going to come out, but with this tour being about all these different sides of me, I really wanted to play some of the songs live, and it felt really right to release it.
Do you have any personal favorite tracks from the album, and which are your favorites to perform live?
Definitely “Treat Me Like a Ho” and “Problématique.” Those are so fun to perform, because they have such a fun energy to them!
Problématique contains a collaboration with Paris Hilton, who appeared in your first music video. How did you and Paris establish this iconic relationship?
Paris is the sweetest. We just thought it would be really cool to have her be part of the music video, and Charlotte Rutherford — who directed the video — had worked with Paris in the past. We took it to Paris, and she said yes right away, which is crazy because it was my first-ever song and no one knew who I was. I owe her so much, and she really helped me kick off my career. We’ve stayed really good friends ever since.
Has she given you any advice or words of wisdom when it comes to navigating fame, music or life?
She’s definitely given me some advice over the years. She’s one of the best people I know and has been kind of a fairy godmother to me. She’s an endless source of inspiration, because she’s so smart and works so hard. She is always doing a million things. Her work ethic is crazy, and she juggles so much — I’m always trying to aspire to be like that.
Your career has really taken off! What would you say are some of the biggest milestones you’ve hit in the past couple years?
There are so many! If I really had to pick, I think the biggest ones are definitely winning a Grammy, putting out my debut major-label album with Republic Records, performing on SNL, at the Grammys and at the BRIT awards...and heading out on my biggest and most ambitious headline tour so far!
Aside from Paris, you’ve collaborated with other incredible artists, such as SOPHIE, Sam Smith, Charli XCX and BANKS. Who are some musicians you haven’t collaborated with yet but would love to?
There are so many! I just collaborated with City Girls on “Flashy,” which was such an amazing experience, but there are so many artists I’d love to collaborate with. On my dream list are artists like Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Cher, Daft Punk, Rihanna…the list goes on!
Really, though, I can die happy because I got to collaborate with Nicki Minaj on my single “Alone.” She’s such an inspiration to me as an artist and lyricist.
I think, over the past few years, social media has really woken the music industry up to LGBTQ talent. It helped me when I was starting out as an independent artist to find people that liked my music and allowed me to start building a career myself. I think it’s doing the same thing for a lot of other LGBTQ artists who in the past might have been underestimated by record labels.
When I was growing up, I didn’t really have that many LGBTQ artists to look to for inspiration, and I’m so glad that’s now changing. That kind of inclusivity and representation is so important. Pop music used to be my escape and support system growing up. It was a way for me to forget my problems. But being able to see someone like me succeeding — even just to know I wasn’t alone in who I was or what I felt — would have given me so much more.
How did you occupy your time during the pandemic, and how does it feel to finally be out of it?
I made music! I’m always writing and working, so the pandemic really served as a way for me to write and record multiple albums' worth of songs. I don’t think all of them will see the light of day, but I always want to be songwriting and working on my craft. I’m so thankful that it’s over; I really missed performing, though. Being in the studio is great, but the stage is where I feel like I’m the best version of myself. I can’t wait to see all my fans and everyone in Denver!
We’re all so excited to see you live again. What would you like to say to your fans ahead of the show?
I truly can’t wait to see all of you. This tour is the biggest and most ambitious production I’ve ever done, and I’m so, so excited to bring it to you all!
