The Decibel Magazine tour, with Obituary, Municipal Waste and other metal acts, stops in Denver tonight while Bluebook celebrates the release of its new album, Optimistic Voices, at the hi-dive. Also on tap this weekend are Big Bad Voodoo Daddy playing two nights at the Stanley Hotel, California Guitar Trio and Montreal Guitar Trio at the Soiled Dove Underground, and New Ben Franklins 14th Annual Waylon Jennings Tribute Show at Globe Hall.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
Friday, February 11, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$25-$29.50
Blues-rock act Andy Frasco & the U.N., who released the single “Spill the Beans" in December, headlines, while Taylor Scott Band opens.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, 7 p.m.
The Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
$65
A big part of the ’90s swing revival, Southern California-based band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was featured in the 1996 Jon Favreau film Swingers.
Decibel Magazine Tour
Friday, February 11, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$28.50
Decibel magazine presents a night of metal with headliners Obituary and Municipal Waste while Enforced, Gatecreeper and Spiritworld are also on the bill.
New Ben Franklins 14th Annual Waylon Jennings Tribute Show
Friday, February 11, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$12
Denver country act New Ben Franklins headlines the 14th annual tribute to Waylon Jennings, with Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours opening.
Bluebook
Saturday, February 12, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15
Bluebook celebrates the release of the remarkable new album, Optimistic Voices, the act's first as a quartet. American Culture and Allison Lorenzen open.
California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio
Saturday, February 12, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$25-$35
Guitarists Paul Richards, Bert Lams and Hideyo Moriya first met more than three decades ago, while studying with King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and touring with his League of Crafty Guitarists before forming the California Guitar Trio in 1991. Tonight they team up with the Montreal Guitar Trio, another group of guitar virtuosos.
Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini
Sunday, February 13, 1 p.m., and Monday, February 14, 6 and 9 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$25-$35
Trombonist and vocalist Natalie Cressman, a member of the Trey Anastasio Band, plays Valentine's Day-themed shows in her Brazilian duo with guitarist and singer Ian Faquini. They'll release Auburn Whisper in April.
