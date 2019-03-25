 


4
Canadian metal band Anvil headlines Herman's Hideaway on Sunday.
Canadian metal band Anvil headlines Herman's Hideaway on Sunday.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | March 25, 2019 | 5:56am
Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, March 23, while rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is at Summit on Tuesday. The week's lineup also includes Copeland at the Bluebird Theater, My Brightest Diamond at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Dave McMurray Trio at Dazzle for two nights and 12th Planet at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Lil Baby
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Matt Maltese
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Carla Bley, Steve Swallow & Andy Sheppard
$20-$50, 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., Dazzle

The Driver Era
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Dream Theater
$40-$80, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
$27.50-$126.50, 7 p.m., Summit

Copeland
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mat Kerekes
$15-$16, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dave McMurray Trio (also March 27)
$22-$30, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Why Don't We
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Deafheaven and Baroness
$29.50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Spillionairs
$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Liz Longley
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

My Brightest Diamond
$15-$35, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

12th Planet
$20-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Kadlecik's West Philly Fade Away
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Anvil
$15-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Yung Nudy
$22-$28, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Prateek Kuhad
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Eugene Chadbourne
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Mighty Fine Productions

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

