The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, March 23, while rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is at Summit on Tuesday. The week's lineup also includes Copeland at the Bluebird Theater, My Brightest Diamond at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Dave McMurray Trio at Dazzle for two nights and 12th Planet at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 25
Lil Baby
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Matt Maltese
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Carla Bley, Steve Swallow & Andy Sheppard
$20-$50, 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., Dazzle
The Driver Era
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 26
Dream Theater
$40-$80, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
$27.50-$126.50, 7 p.m., Summit
Copeland
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mat Kerekes
$15-$16, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dave McMurray Trio (also March 27)
$22-$30, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
Why Don't We
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Deafheaven and Baroness
$29.50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Spillionairs
$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Liz Longley
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
My Brightest Diamond
$15-$35, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
12th Planet
$20-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Kadlecik's West Philly Fade Away
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Anvil
$15-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Yung Nudy
$22-$28, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Prateek Kuhad
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Eugene Chadbourne
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Mighty Fine Productions
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!