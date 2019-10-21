The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week at the Ogden Theatre with Chicago indie rock act Whitney tonight, Charleston, South Carolina duo Shovels & Rope tomorrow and Swedish metal band Sabaton on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are the Devil Wears Prada at Summit, J.S. Ondara at the Bluebird Theater, the KVB at Larimer Lounge and local pianist Carmin Sandim celebrating the release of her new album, Play Doh, at Dazzle on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 21
Whitney
$25.99-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Frank Turner
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
J.S. Ondara
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Ayokay
$12-$37, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Black Lips
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
Shovels & Rope
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Devil Wears Prada
$19.50/$22, 7 p.m., Summit
The LACs and Black Stone Cherry
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Weeks
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The KVB
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Jeff Hamilton Trio
$25, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23
Sabaton
$27.50-$33, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Agnostic Front
$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Matty Matheson
$27/$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Andrew Combs
$12-$14, 7:30 p.m., hi-dive
Girlpool
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24
Two Feet
$25/$28, 7 p.m., Summit
O.T. Genasis
$35-$50, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Natasha Bedingfield
$35-$79.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
JPEGMAFIA
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Amigo the Devil
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Cass McCombs
$17-$35, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Carmen Sandim (CD release)
$10-$20, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
