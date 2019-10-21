 


    Herban Planet
The Devil Wears Prada headlines Summit on Tuesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 21, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

It's a busy week at the Ogden Theatre with Chicago indie rock act Whitney tonight, Charleston, South Carolina duo Shovels & Rope tomorrow and Swedish metal band Sabaton on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are the Devil Wears Prada at Summit, J.S. Ondara at the Bluebird Theater, the KVB at Larimer Lounge and local pianist Carmin Sandim celebrating the release of her new album, Play Doh, at Dazzle on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Whitney
$25.99-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Frank Turner
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

J.S. Ondara
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Ayokay
$12-$37, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Black Lips
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Shovels & Rope
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Devil Wears Prada
$19.50/$22, 7 p.m., Summit

The LACs and Black Stone Cherry
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Weeks
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The KVB
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Jeff Hamilton Trio
$25, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Sabaton
$27.50-$33, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Agnostic Front
$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Matty Matheson
$27/$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Andrew Combs
$12-$14, 7:30 p.m., hi-dive

Girlpool
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Two Feet
$25/$28, 7 p.m., Summit

O.T. Genasis
$35-$50, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Natasha Bedingfield
$35-$79.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

JPEGMAFIA
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Amigo the Devil
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cass McCombs
$17-$35, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Carmen Sandim (CD release)
$10-$20, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

