The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

There are some great co-headline bills this week at the Mission Ballroom with Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue tonight, Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives tomorrow and Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Mumford & Sons for the first of three nights at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Lionel Richie at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Judy Collins at Denver Botanic Gardens. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 12
Joe Bonamassa
$59-$199, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
$55-$109.50, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Judy Collins
$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13
Judah & the Lion
$25-$54.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
$79.95-$249.95, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
John Hiatt
$66-$71, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Pure Bathing Culture
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
Lionel Richie
$49.95-$299.95, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington
$49.95-$149.95, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Justin Hayward
$40-$65, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Beach Goons
$13/$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15
Mumford & Sons
$39.95-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Shakey Graves
$40-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Eilen Jewell
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
$25-$80, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Mozzy
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jen Korte & The Loss
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
