Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington are at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday.EXPAND
Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington are at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 9, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

There are some great co-headline bills this week at the Mission Ballroom with Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue tonight, Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives tomorrow and Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Mumford & Sons for the first of three nights at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Lionel Richie at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Judy Collins at Denver Botanic Gardens. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Joe Bonamassa
$59-$199, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
$55-$109.50, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Judy Collins
$62-$67, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Judah & the Lion
$25-$54.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
$79.95-$249.95, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

John Hiatt
$66-$71, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Pure Bathing Culture
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

Lionel Richie
$49.95-$299.95, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington
$49.95-$149.95, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Justin Hayward
$40-$65, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Beach Goons
$13/$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Mumford & Sons
$39.95-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Shakey Graves
$40-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Eilen Jewell
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
$25-$80, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Mozzy
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jen Korte & The Loss
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

