4
Beta 2.0 is back on October 4.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Beta 2.0 Will Reopen Its Doors Tonight

Kyle Harris | October 4, 2019 | 5:06pm
AA

Perhaps the third time's the charm for Beta 2.0.

After two sneak peeks were scrapped because of safety issues and code inspection failures, many wondered whether the nightclub that had closed its doors in early 2019 would ever relaunch.

But early today, October 4, city inspectors gave the club a thumbs-up to open, and late this afternoon, Beta posted on Facebook that its Pardon Our Dust party that had been previously scheduled would go on as planned.

"Yesterday, we had some bad news. Today, we have good news," the post reads. "We passed all inspections and we'll be opening our doors TONIGHT for a Sneak Peek / Pardon Our Dust party. It's your first chance to come check out what we've been working on ahead of our official Grand Opening on the week of Halloween."

Club owner Brad Roulier also took to Facebook to celebrate.

"It’s official we will re open the doors to Beta 2.0 tonight," he wrote. "The next evolution of my vision starts. I am very excited about our extended programming night and eventually day. This is a sneak peek and we still have tons of work to do. Most importantly we can actually open back up in a safe secure and re-designed environment. 11 years of wear and tear required significantly more work than any of us anticipated. It’s OK because we renegotiated the lease till 2033. I hope to see all you soon."

Dugan, Queen Beats, Apar, and Imperfect will perform at Pardon Our Dust. Doors open at 9 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake Street. Tickets to previous sneak peek events will be honored tonight, and tickets, $11 plus fees, are also available at TicketWeb.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

